Last updated: 07:09 PM ET, Tue June 09 2020

Bonus Loyalty Points with TravelBrands Cruise Bookings Until June 30

Cruise TravelBrands June 09, 2020

All cruise bookings made through TravelBrands between May 4 and June 30, 2020 are qualified for this offer.

Until June 30, travel agents can earn bonus Loyalty Rewards points with Travelbrands using a Future Cruise Credit (FCC). This includes 10X Loyalty Rewards points for new 2020 cruise sailings and 5X Loyalty Rewards points for any other sailing date.

The limited-time, exclusive offer is combinable with all cruise line promotions that are currently in the market. This includes bonus commission, onboard credits, discounts and more. All cruise bookings made through TravelBrands between May 4 and June 30, 2020 are qualified for this offer.

TravelBrands’ Loyalty Rewards program allows agents to collect points and redeem them for a multitude of rewards. This includes various merchandise, travel, gift cards and the ability to donate to charities. TravelBrands partners with dozens of cruise line partners that sail worldwide. All cruise line partners of TravelBrands have ensured updated health and safety protocols for all future sailings.

To book a cruise vacation using an FCC and earn extra Loyalty Rewards points, please visit www.travelbrandsaccess.com.

