Last updated: 07:08 AM ET, Mon April 06 2020

Bahamas Cruise Line To Resume Mother's Day Weekend

Cruise April 06, 2020

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Grand Classica
PHOTO: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Grand Classica. (photo courtesy of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced an update to its sailing schedule, canceling sailings through May 6, 2020. Grand Celebration will resume operations on Friday, May 8, 2020 – welcoming travelers just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend. The official statement from Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, is as follows:

“At Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our top priority. While we understand that this news is disappointing for many of our valued guests, we believe that further suspension is necessary to ensure their continued safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Air Canada Vacations

Updated Info From ACV on Chargebacks, Commission Payouts and...

Tour Operator
Etihad and Elenium Automation Airport Screener

Etihad to Test Technology For At-Risk Travellers

Airlines & Airports
Arizona Office of Tourism

Looking Ahead: Debbie Johnson, Arizona Office of Tourism

Features & Advice
Goway Travel

A Message From Goway Travel

Travel Agent

We are in communication with all guests booked on a canceled sailing, as well as with our travel advisor partners, and we are offering a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit for all guests booked on a canceled sailing. We wish everyone the very best at this time and look forward to providing you a better way to getaway again soon.”

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s updated “Sail with Ease” policy provides an automatic Future Cruise Credit of 125 percent to two-night cruise and Cruise & Stay guests affected by the extended pause on sailings. Future Cruise Credits will automatically update in the cruise line’s system, and guests are only required to call customer service to transfer their cruise to any future sailing date through December 31, 2021.

While the cruise line encourages all impacted guests to take advantage of the Future Cruise Credit, those who wish to receive a refund are entitled to 100 percent of their two-night cruise or Cruise & Stay package price, including taxes, fees, charges, and any pre-paid amenity or package.

For more information on Bahamas

For more Cruise News

MSC Meraviglia

MSC Cruises Offering $49 Deposits, Extending Cruise Assurance...

MSC Cruises

Cruise Ships With Sick Passengers Allowed to Disembark in Florida

AmaWaterways Suspends Cruises Through May; Holding Webinar For Agents Today

Royal Caribbean Extends Cruise With Confidence Package

As Coronavirus Expands, Cruise Lines Extend Suspensions

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS