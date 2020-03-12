Avalon Waterways Joins Princess and Viking With Suspended Service
Cruise Viking Jim Byers March 12, 2020
It's beginning to look like a very bad trend for a battered cruise industry.
Last night, the Globus family of brands – comprising Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – announced that it is voluntarily suspending travel to all destinations departing until April 30, 2020. For travellers affected by the suspension, the company has also unveiled a new Peace of Mind plan.
This Peace of Mind plan provides Avalon Waterways and other Globus family of brands’ travellers booked to depart from now through April 30, 2020 the freedom to reschedule their vacation in 2020, 2021 or 2022 to any destination, with any of the Globus family of brands, without incurring cancellation fees. The plan also offers travellers an additional credit of Cdn $50 to $200 per person (depending on which brand they originally booked with) when they reschedule their plans.
“We recognize that travellers are faced with a great deal of uncertainty right now, and we are committed to helping them through this situation with the right options, adequate time and high levels of attention and consideration,” said Scott Nisbet, president and CEO of the Globus family of brands. “We are doing our best to cater to each and every traveller and help them feel confident in their decision to explore the world with us.”
For details, please go to Avalon Waterways – https://www.avalonwaterways.ca/avalon-assurance/
Carnival Corp’s Princess Cruises, the operator of two coronavirus-stricken ships, said on Thursday it would suspend global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The cruise line said the suspension was out of abundance of caution, Reuters reports.
Viking Cruises announced earlier today that it is temporarily suspending cruise operations until May, in response to the coronavirus situation, CNN reports.
"We have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations of our river and ocean vessels embarking from March 12 to April 30, 2020 – at which time we believe Viking will be in a better place to provide the experiences our guests expect and deserve," said the statement.
"This is a decision we made with a heavy heart, but with present circumstances what they are, we are unable to deliver the high-quality Viking experience for which we are known."
The statement also said guests who already booked cruises during that period would be offered a voucher for a future cruise worth 125% the original cruise price, or a total refund for the amount paid.
A spokesperson for Avalon Waterways told TravelPulse Canada Thursday morning that operations will continue.
"However, as you can imagine, we are monitoring the situation around the clock and will keep the industry updated as soon as we have any changes."
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday night slapped restrictions on the entry of travellers from 26 European countries to the U.S.
WestJet, meanwhile, says it is slashing capacity by roughly 12% as a result of the crisis.
For more information on Viking, Princess Cruises
For more Cruise News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS