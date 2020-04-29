American Queen Steamboat Company’s New 2021 Paddlewheel Collection
American Queen Steamboat Company, a Hornblower Family Company, recently revealed the brand-new 2021 Paddlewheel Collection brochure, along with an Early Booking Discount up to $1,400 USD per stateroom when travel is booked by August 31, 2020.
The 2021 Paddlewheel Collection highlights the comfort and adventure of close-to-home travel next year with sailings on AQSC’s U.S. flagged fleet along American rivers.
AQSC will operate four steamboat paddlewheelers in 2021, the American Queen, American Duchess and brand-new American Countess in the American South and Heartland and the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful brochure gives travel agents, guests and partners a glimpse into the unique beauty both off and on board an AQSC river cruise.
“There’s nothing in the world quite like the feel of a real paddlewheeler,” said John Waggoner, Founder and CEO of the American Queen Steamboat Company. “I hope you’ll take time now to explore our wonderful collection of steamboat voyages for 2021.”
American Queen Steamboat Company voyages feature magical rivers, including the mighty Mississippi, the Ohio, the Cumberland and the majestic Columbian. Time moves forward, cultures change and evolve, the world becomes a new and different place. But the rivers remain, as old as Earth itself, as new as the sunrise greeting you around each bend.
Trips on AQSC ships feature regionally inspired cuisine of the highest order; wild salmon so fresh it might have been swimming that morning, Moonshine bread pudding that evokes echoes of the Tennessee hills and succulent Washington state apple dumplings. Of course, if you’re in Louisiana you’ll want to dig into some Cajun or Creole cuisine.
Fans of top-notch entertainment have a treat in store on an American Queen Steamboat Company trip. Step on board and enjoy entertainment as congenial as a friendly pub and as lively as a cabaret. Since the days of the legendary showboats, America’s riverboats have been centres of music, folklore and theatrical delight. From the American Queen’s spectacular Grand Saloon to intimate venues throughout every boat, you’ll find so much to see, hear and do that your only problem will be fitting it all in.
Guests on AQSC cruises have convenient and complimentary access to historic and cultural attractions of all kinds, with the freedom to choose your own adventure and explore at your own pace. You’ll pass amazing scenery and get intimate glimpses into American rivertown life.
On board, you’ll be surrounded by world-class art, beautiful furnishings and perfectly selected amenities.
Here’s a closer look at some of your options.
American Queen
Our flagship is the largest overnight passenger steamboat ever built. Welcoming 417 guests, her authentic design and style can never be duplicated. Her melodic steam calliope can be heard along the full length of the Mississippi, from Red Wing to New Orleans. She truly is the queen of the river.
American Duchess
Smaller, more intimate, and offering unprecedented views from her two-story loft suites, she is the only riverboat of her kind. She welcomes just 166 guests on each voyage. Enjoy her fashionable charm, authentic Murano glass and grand spaces as you explore the Mississippi, Ohio and Cumberland Rivers.
American Countess
The newest gem in America’s premier riverboat fleet’s sleek contemporary styling welcomes 245 guests along the Tennessee, Ohio, Cumberland, Illinois and Mississippi rivers. With plenty of open space for gathering and sharing the fun, you’ll love the great, forward-facing windows and the portside bar with an 80-foot view.
American Empress
Showcasing the art and culture of her Pacific Northwest origins, she will dazzle you with her art collection alone. Unique paintings, wildlife and Native American art and a collection of exclusive pieces are rivaled only by authentic Faberge eggs. You’ll experience all U.S. climate zones on a seven-day Columbia and Snake River cruise.
To view the 2021 Paddlewheel Collection online, please visit: www.americanqueensteamboatcompany.com/brochures/view/2021-cruise-atlas
