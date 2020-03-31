AmaWaterways Suspends River Cruises Through May. Wednesay Webinar For Agents
Cruise AmaWaterways Jim Byers March 31, 2020
AmaWaterways is temporarily suspending its river cruise operations until May 31, 2020.
“The health and wellbeing of our guests, crew and team are of the utmost importance to us,” the company said in a media release. “We want to assure you, our guests, that we have protected your long-awaited travel experience by issuing a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equal to 115% of the value of the funds that AmaWaterways has received for all services purchased through AmaWaterways, redeemable on any AmaWaterways river cruise sailing through Dec. 31, 2022.
“While we have been forced to temporarily suspend our operations, the rivers keep flowing and our ships, Cruise Managers and crew are patiently waiting to welcome you on board. To you and your loved ones, the entire AmaWaterways family wishes you well during these unprecedented times.”
Travel advisors on Wednesday April 1 will have the exclusive opportunity to consult with Kristin Karst, Gary Murphy (senior vice president, sales) and Alex Pinelo (vice president, sales) and special travel industry guests during a webinar – Moving Your Business Forward: For Travel Advisors by Travel Advisors. The webinar will feature timely advice and recommendations for travel advisors everywhere, helping them best manage client relationships, bookings and business. Recorded versions are available for travel advisors who aren't able to attend the webinar, which will take place at 1:30 p.m. EST and 10:30 a.m. PST.
In 2021, guests are invited to join AmaKristina as she moves over to explore the historic Rhône River sailing north into the wine region of Burgundy before heading south into Provence. The perfect cruise for those who enjoy the finer things (and tastes) in life, Essence of Burgundy & Provence will delight every appetite with samplings of Tournus’ famous Mâconnais wines, a tasting tour of Lyon’s local delights and even a specialized excursion to a French cooking school. Taking travelers into the heart of France’s most charming and magical destinations, this itinerary will capture the imagination and tantalize the palate.
For those with wanderlust, who find themselves looking ahead to future vacations, AmaWaterways is offering an Early Booking Reward valid on all 2021 Europe and Asia cruises. Guests can enjoy a 5 percent cruise savings on their top-choice balcony stateroom or suite, plus up to $1,500 savings per stateroom on select departures. This offer must be booked by June 30, 2020.
The company recently invited its online community of travel advisors and loyal guests to share what they’d like to see more of during these unusual times. The results speak for themselves, emphasizing the love and family atmosphere for which AmaWaterways has become known:
- 41% asked for updates on the crew members who have left a lasting impact on them during past cruises.
- 28% asked for interesting information about the destinations visited
- 16% were interested in receiving recipes from on-board chefs.
