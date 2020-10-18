AmaWaterways Suspends Its Remaining 2020 River Cruise Season
Cruise AmaWaterways October 18, 2020
AmaWaterways has announced the suspension of its remaining 2020 river cruise season, including all regularly scheduled departures in Europe, Asia, and Africa. This suspension does not apply to the chartered river cruise series on the Rhine that has been in operation since July.
To accommodate those booked on a 2020 affected sailing, the leading river cruise line has offered a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equal to 115% of the value of AmaWaterways purchased services, allowing guests to reschedule their luxurious river cruise in Europe, Asia, or Africa through December 31, 2022.
“We are so thankful for the patience and understanding of our guests and travel advisor partners,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Although this year has brought many unprecedented challenges, it has also underscored the importance of facing these obstacles with flexibility and optimism.
"We are confident that our 2021 and 2022 river cruise season will create incredible experiences and cherished memories that are well worth the wait!”
As a debt-free company in a position of financial strength, AmaWaterways remains focused on the future and has its European fleet and crew ready to resume sailing in spring 2021, as long as international travel restrictions are lifted and guests can travel safely. The pent-up demand for intimate river cruise vacations continues to rise among travelers who appreciate the personalization and security that comes with cruising on luxurious, small ships traveling on inland waterways to less-visited towns and villages.
Of particular interest is the award-winning and ultra-spacious AmaMagna, offering suites 355 to 710 sq ft, four restaurants and an expansive Zen Wellness Studio, sailing the upper and lower Danube with a host of exclusive experiences included.
In 2021, the river cruise line will introduce two new ships to the Rhine and five new itineraries and land programs throughout Europe. Additionally, AmaWaterways will return to the Nile river onboard the newly designed AmaDahlia for the Secrets of Egypt & The Nile itinerary where guests will experience the marvelous history of Egypt and visit highly sought-after destinations.
Guests and travel advisor partners can view the latest updates on AmaWaterways.com/travel-updates.
To book an AmaWaterways river cruise for a client, visit the Travel Advisor Portal on AmaWaterways.com or call 1.800.626.0126.
For more information on AmaWaterways
For more Cruise News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS