02:00 PM ET, Thu May 07 2020

AmaWaterways Suspends Cruising Through July 31

Jim Byers May 07, 2020

The new AmaMora from AmaWaterways
The new AmaMora from AmaWaterways is now available.

AmaWaterways on Thursday announced an extended delay to the start of its 2020 sailing season.

The official statement, delivered by AmaWaterways President and Co-founder Rudi Schreiner, is as follows:

“As this unprecedented situation continues to evolve, we remain attentive to the latest developments in order to adapt our operations to best safeguard the health and well-being of our guests and crew. Due to continued efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, we have made the decision to suspend river cruise operations through July 31, 2020, at this time. We are in the process of contacting all travel advisors who have clients affected by this new suspension date in order to provide them with options best suited to their clients’ needs.

"While current events have made this temporary suspension necessary, the rivers continue to flow, and we remain in a secure position to resume cruising, once we are confident that it is safe to travel again. Our ships and our teams are on standby anxiously waiting the day when we’re able to once again welcome guests onboard to experience the magic of an AmaWaterways river cruise.”

Travel advisors are encouraged to visit AmaWaterways.com/travel-updates for more information and current terms and conditions associated with the suspended river cruises. Additionally, FAQs are posted on the Travel Advisor Portal found at Amawaterways.com/agent-login.

