AmaWaterways Reveals Appreciation Cruise Lineup Details

AmaWaterways
Ama Waterways is thanking loyal customers with its third annual Loyalty Appreciation Cruise for 2021.

It’s the month of love, and AmaWaterways is sharing a special gesture of love with its most loyal past guests, as the award-winning luxury river cruise line unveils its third annual Loyalty Appreciation Cruise 2021 lineup.

Repeat guests, their travelling companions and those booking additional staterooms to travel with the past guest on the same departure will all be eligible to take advantage of AmaWaterways’ exclusive loyalty savings and special events on a selection of sailings from August through December. This includes the choice of special bonus savings in the form of free economy airfare, $1,000 off per person or a reduced 10% single supplement*.

“Ama means love and love is at the heart of everything we do at AmaWaterways. It has been an honor to show our heartfelt gratitude to past guests through our Loyalty Appreciation Cruises, which we launched for the first time in 2019,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “During these cruises, we hope fellow guests see some familiar faces and make new lifelong friends as they enjoy specially curated experiences designed to ensure that each river cruise is even more memorable than the last.”

Sailing along the Danube, Mekong, Moselle, Rhine and Rhône rivers onboard AmaWaterways’ innovative ships, returning guests will be celebrated on the following 2021 Loyalty Appreciation Cruises:

Magna on the Danube onboard AmaMagna – Departing August 4, 2021

Between Vilshofen, Germany and Budapest, Hungary

Riches of the Mekong onboard AmaDara – Departing September 6, 2021

Between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and My Tho, Vietnam

Rhine & Moselle Fairytales onboard AmaLucia – Departing October 5, 2021

Between Amsterdam, Netherlands and Basel, Switzerland

Gems of Southeast Europe onboard AmaBella – Departing November 14, 2021

Between Budapest, Hungary and Giurgiu, Romania

Colours of Provence onboard AmaKristina – Departing December 2, 2021

Between Lyon, France and Avignon, France

The 2021 Loyalty Appreciation Cruises will provide returning guests with their choice of exclusive savings – all combinable with the benefits of AmaWaterways’ past guest Privilege Rewards Program. Onboard celebrations are planned to ensure special recognition to returning guests, treating them to itinerary-exclusive events and unique excursions in various ports of call.

*For terms and conditions and full details on AmaWaterways’ Loyalty Appreciation Cruises, travel advisors and returning guests are invited to join the Facebook group or visit AmaWaterways.com/Loyalty/2021.

To book an AmaWaterways river cruise for a client, call 1-800-626-0126 or visit the Travel Advisor Portal on AmaWaterways.com.

