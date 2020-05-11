AmaWaterways Opens 2022 Bookings: Cites Strong Demand
Cruise AmaWaterways Jim Byers May 11, 2020
Award-winning luxury river cruise company AmaWaterways on Monday announced the majority of its 2022 deployment is now open for group and individual bookings - a full six months ahead of previous season openings.
All itineraries in France, Portugal, Holland and those traveling the Rhine and Moselle rivers are open for reservations, with added rewards for guests who book early. By May 20, the remaining 2022 river cruise voyages with pre- and post-cruise land extensions will also be available. While the company would typically open 2022 bookings much later in the year, increased demand for 2022 sailings led to early release of the deployment.
“We are excited to open our 2022 bookings six months earlier than originally anticipated, given the heightened demand from individuals and special interest groups for sailings in 2021 and beyond,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “We’ve seen a strong showing for our new offerings, especially with new ships AmaSiena and AmaLucia joining the fleet, and AmaDahlia launching on the Nile in Egypt in September 2021. As pent- up demand has already started to surface, I anticipate 2022 will emerge as a very strong travel season and look forward to welcoming our guests onboard.”
For all 2021 Europe, Asia and Egypt cruises, guests booking by June 30, 2020, will receive 5 percent cruise savings on balcony staterooms and suites, up to $1,800 savings (CAD) per stateroom on select departures and complimentary pre-paid gratuities. Additionally, guests will have until September 20, 2020 to receive 5 percent Early Booking Reward for all 2022 departures.
In addition to the early opening of 2022 bookings, AmaWaterways also cited increased interest around its new offerings for 2021. Continuing its tradition of innovation and excellence in river cruising, the line’s 2021/2022 seasons will feature five exciting new itineraries and new pre- and post-cruise land programs in some of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, including Lake Como, Italy and the French islet of St. Malo.
- Impressions of the Seine & Paris sailing onboard AmaDante from Paris to Le Havre (or reverse) will take guests through the best of Northern France, including idyllic towns, beautiful gardens and Normandy’s historic hubs. Highlight pre- or post-cruise: three nights in St. Malo with a visit to the magical island monastery of Mont St. Michel.
- Essence of Burgundy & Provence sailing onboard AmaCello from Chalon-sur-Saône to Arles (or reverse) will awaken guests’ senses with visits to romantic cities and artistic epicenters, along with experiences such as learning to cook French fare at a culinary school in Valence. Highlight: scenic cruising and world-renowned wine tasting.
- Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps sailing onboard AmaMora and AmaSerena from Amsterdam to Basel (or reverse) will enchant guests with vineyard-clad hills, charming villages and castles strung like pearls along the banks of the Rhine river. Highlight pre- or post-cruise: three nights in Lake Como, Italy.
- Best of Holland & Belgium sailing round trip from Amsterdam onboard AmaSerena on five exclusive departures from May to October. Highlight: Belgium’s special gems, Ghent and Bruges.
- Secrets of Egypt & The Nile sailing onboard the new AmaDahlia, this unparalleled 11-night immersive journey tempts guests with a fascinating journey to ancient civilization. This unforgettable itinerary includes four nights in Cairo, seven nights cruising between Luxor to Aswan and offers a host of exclusive experiences, such as a private tour of the tomb of Queen Nefertari and a private lunch at Abdeen Presidential Palace. Highlight post-cruise: extensions to Jordan, Israel and Dubai.
“Our intimate river cruise ships and wonderful crew will be waiting to share these beautiful new experiences with our guests,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “As Godmother of AmaKristina, I am personally thrilled to see her moving over to the Rhône in 2021 on a wonderful cruise between Lyon and Avignon. She will be joining AmaCello, who will take on a new itinerary exploring Burgundy and Provence. There is so much to look forward to, and I’m eager to share all the details with our valued travel advisor partners on our upcoming Webinar Wednesday series!”
