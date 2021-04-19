AmaWaterways 2023 River Sailings Now on Sale: Early Discounts Available
Cruise AmaWaterways Jim Byers April 19, 2021
Leading river cruise line AmaWaterways has announced that its 2023 Europe river cruise itineraries are now open for individual and group bookings, a full seven months in advance of previous years. A record level of bookings in March further confirms the extremely strong pent-up demand for intimate river cruise vacations leading AmaWaterways to offer guests earlier than usual access to enriching experiences including new itineraries ranging from 5 to 46 nights.
Guests interested in locking in the best balcony staterooms and suites by June 30, 2021, will receive 5 percent cruise savings on 2023 Europe sailings.
“Reservations for our 2022 season are the strongest we have ever seen. We have already received such incredible group and charter interest for our 2023 itineraries that we decided to move ahead quickly and open up these cruises for individual bookings,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “I am excited about our new classical music cruises, 5-night Danube itineraries and Seven River Journeys that have just been announced – each offers an innovative twist on traditional river cruising with unique and inspiring experiences sure to please new and returning guests.”
New itineraries for 2023 include a series of 5-night Majestic Capitals of the Danube cruises visiting Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna with optional new land packages in Kraków, Poland or Salzburg, Austria and 7-night Celebration of Classical Music: The Danube cruises between Budapest and Vienna with enriching concert experiences added to the program of included excursions. AmaWaterways also announced two epic Seven River Journeys through 14 countries for spring and summer 2023. Following overwhelming pre-launch demand, the Summer Edition has very limited availability, however the Spring Edition, sailing from April 20 to June 4, 2023, which concludes with two weeks on the luxurious AmaMagna, is now open for reservations.
In addition to these immersive new experiences, guests have a variety of other ways to delve into Europe’s rich history, wonderful wines and remarkable architecture while being pampered by spacious staterooms and
attentive onboard service. There are 10 different itineraries exploring the iconic cities and charming villages along the Rhine, Moselle (picture right) and Main rivers in addition to the immensely popular Enticing Douro and Flavors of Portugal & Spain itineraries, through the stunning landscapes of Portugal. With five ships in France, each with a different itinerary, guests can combine cruises and explore the four culinary corners of this fascinating country cruising through the Bordeaux, Normandy, Burgundy and Provence regions. With the rising trend of longer vacations and slower travel, guests can customize their travels by combining multiple itineraries and save 10 percent on the second or third river cruise or add on a land package pre- or post-cruise to extend their European journey. Newly introduced pre-and post-cruise land packages available to book for 2023 include a 3-night St. Malo package with the Impressions of the Seine & Paris itinerary and a 3-night Geneva, Switzerland and 3-night French Riviera (Nice and Monaco) with the Essence of Burgundy & Provence itinerary.
Renowned for its variety of included excursions, warm, personalized onboard service and unparalleled dining options, AmaWaterways’ 2023 sailings are set to be unforgettable journeys for returning guests and many new-to-river cruisers. From the rambling vineyards to the historic monuments and the breathtaking landscapes, guests will discover hidden gems and incomparable beauty around every river bend. Whether looking for a short break to soak in the festive holiday season or an extended journey of discovery to celebrate a milestone event, AmaWaterways 2023 program has incredible voyages planned.
“I am very optimistic on the future of river cruising and as a pioneer in this sector, we are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our guests while working closely with the local communities to offer unique experiences that AmaWaterways is known for,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Whether looking for a traditional 7-night sailing, a shorter 5-night itinerary or an immersive journey spanning multiple rivers and discovering lesser-known destinations, our 2023 offerings meet the needs of every type of traveller.”
Travellers with pent-up wanderlust who are eager to plan their future vacation can secure their preferred itinerary and stateroom while taking advantage of AmaWaterways’ Early Booking Reward. Guests who reserve their 2023 Europe cruise by June 30, 2021, will receive 5 percent cruise savings on balcony staterooms and suites.*
*Other terms and conditions apply. Please see website for details.
