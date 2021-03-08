Ama Waterways New Cruise: Seven European Rivers and 46 Nights
AmaWaterways has announced the longest-ever river cruise itinerary, its new Seven River Journey Through Europe.
The unparalleled 46-night experience will take 144 guests through 14 fascinating countries on four of the luxury river cruise line’s award-winning ships providing unique experiences that only AmaWaterways can deliver. Known for its innovative spirit and groundbreaking ideas, AmaWaterways continues to set new industry standards, delivering a journey that has never before been offered in the history of river cruising.
Specially curated by the company’s President and “Godfather of River Cruising,” Rudi Schreiner, the journey sets sail June 1, 2023, with rates starting at C$36,120 per person*. Reservations open for the general public on March 15.
A once-in-a-lifetime experience, AmaWaterways’ Seven River Journey Through Europe will carry guests along Europe’s most legendary rivers, capturing the essence of each region it visits with unique history, cultural traditions, architecture, and of course, delectable cuisine and wine. Included in their epic journey, guests will have over 130 complimentary excursions to choose from with many all-new tours and exclusive experiences guaranteed to surprise and delight. In addition to fine dining and hand-selected wines at every meal in multiple onboard venues, a Wellness Host offering a variety of core strengthening, stretching and yoga classes, and all of the amenities for which AmaWaterways’ ships are known, the Seven River Journey will also include seamless transfers between ships; complimentary laundry and portage service; all gratuities onboard and during shore excursions; and a dedicated Cruise Manager who will personally guide guests throughout their 46 nights onboard.
Sailing on four elegantly appointed AmaWaterways ships, the full itinerary for this epic 2023 getaway includes:
- June 1 - 8: Seine River - France (AmaLyra) – Round trip Paris, France
- June 8 - 13: Sapne and Rhône rivers - France (AmaKristina) – Lyon to Tarascon, France
- June 13 - July 4: Rhine, Moselle and Main rivers - Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Netherlands (AmaPrima) – Basel, Switzerland to Amsterdam, Netherlands to Vilshofen, Germany
- July 4 - 17: Danube River - Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania (AmaVerde) – Vilshofen, Germany to Giurgiu, Romania
Throughout their voyage, guests will journey to some of the most sought-after destinations in Europe while visiting 17 UNESCO World Heritage sites and indulging in local epicurean experiences. Highlights include sailing through the romantic city of Paris, venturing to the historic D-Day landing beaches of Normandy, being treated to an exclusive visit to Lahneck Castle in Germany, and visiting off-the-beaten-path wonders in countries such as Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania.
“At AmaWaterways, we continually anticipate the needs of our guests and always strive to provide innovative experiences that push industry standards. With the pent-up demand for travel we are seeing and the increase in requests for our longer cruises, we feel this is the perfect time to introduce our incredible, all-new Seven River Journey,” said Schreiner. “The initial response has been remarkable since we first teased the news of this experience, and I am confident that we will exceed expectations when we set sail in June 2023, creating unforgettable memories for all of the 144 adventurous guests on board.”
Travellers who wish to be a part of this history-making journey full of unique experiences that only AmaWaterways can deliver are invited to contact their travel advisor or visit AmaWaterways.ca/SevenRiverJourney for complete itinerary details.
For full details, or to book an AmaWaterways river cruise for a client, call 1-800-626-0126 or visit the travel advisor portal at amawaterways.com.
*CAD per person in double occupancy Cat. E, including port charges
