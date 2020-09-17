Air Canada Vacations Adds Cunard
Air Canada Vacations has teamed up with Cunard Line, the luxury cruise brand, to offer more options to cruise lovers.
Travellers may choose from cruise vacations with Cunard Line on a variety of 2021 and 2022 event voyages, signature Transatlantic Crossings, Alaska, Europe, South America, Australia, Asia and the popular New England & Canada voyages.
“Our partnership with the luxury cruise line Cunard, along with the trust and convenience of flights aboard Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge will strengthen Air Canada Vacations’ cruise product and give our trade partners and our mutual clients more options for future travel plans,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations.
Until October 16,2020, book a Cunard cruise and get up to US $ 600 in on-board credits as well as reduced deposit, FREE upgrades, FREE pre-paid gratuities, alternative dining, and FREE drinks for Grill Suites. In addition, travel agents will receive a $50 USD per stateroom Bonus Commission, based on double occupancy.
The offer is Only applicable to individual new bookings of Cunard Line cruises made between September 15 and October 16, 2020 on select sailings between April 2021 and May 2022.
