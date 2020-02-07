15% Commission on Bahamas Cruise with Psychic Deborah Graham
Cruise Marsha Mowers February 07, 2020
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced its first psychic-themed cruise called “Deborah Graham’s Psychic Connection Cruise,” starring Deborah Graham, star of TLC’s “The Psychic Matchmaker."
Travel advisors can offer clients the chance to get answers on true love, a rewarding career, wealth, and more while cruising to Nassau aboard Grand Classica, April 17-19, from just $149 per person. Travel advisors also earn a base commission of 15 percent with no non-commissionable fares, and the cruise line’s all-new Accelerate Groups Program is also available for advisors that promote the cruise.
In addition to the cruise line’s award-winning offerings, including spacious staterooms and nightly live entertainment, travelers will each receive a free copy of Graham’s book, “Psychic Deborah Graham’s Guide to Attracting and Keeping Your True Love,” and access to inspiring onboard events, including:
- Psychic Connection Show: a free live show where cruisers can ask Graham questions on a variety of topics, including love and career, as well as connect with loved ones on the other side.
- Psychic Connection Mixer: this free and interactive experience is perfect for cruisers looking to meet their soulmate, as Graham will help match guests with their twin-flame – who may just be sitting across the room!
- Psychic Connect Breakfast**: during this intimate dining experience, Graham will provide mini-readings.
- Private Readings: travelers who are at least 18 years or older and wish to have a private reading can reserve their spot now and save more than 60 percent, by visiting www.PsychicDeborahGraham.com/cruise.
As the only cruise line with daily departures from West Palm Beach, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line lets travelers cruise to either Grand Bahama Island or Nassau while sailing aboard Grand Celebration or Grand Classica. Travelers embarking on the cruise line’s first-ever psychic cruise will have access to sprawling sun decks with unlimited stretches of sand and surf; al fresco dining; full-service spas; interactive kids’ programs; and the popular Par-a-Dice Casino. The ship also features unique dining venues, including The Rock Grill, an interactive experience where guests can cook their own meats and veggies on a lava rock and Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, with featured items such as Angus Beef Carpaccio and Peruvian Sea Bass.
For more information on the cruise line or to book a cruise, travel advisors can call the company's all-new Global Trade Desk at 800-995-3143, email sales@cruisebp.com or visit www.BookParadise.com.
