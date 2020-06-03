TDC Partners with RV Company CanaDream
June 03, 2020
Transat Distribution Canada (TDC) has partnered with one of the largest recreational vehicles (RV) rental and sales companies in Canada, CanaDream. With pick up locations from seven gateways in Canada, and a fleet of more than 1300 luxury vehicles, CanaDream offers the perfect option for couples and families of all ages looking to get away this year.
“Transat Distribution Canada is always proactively looking for suppliers that will enhance what our members have to offer their customer”, says Louise Fecteau, TDC General Manager. “The recent feedback we've received from them indicates that Canadians are eager to travel, which is why we wanted to expand our usual offering of overseas destinations with a different proposal. That is why we feel now is an ideal time to see Canada. We are fortunate to partner with CanaDream at this time and offer this vacation option to our clients. Because we all want to support local business and communities to rebound, and with gas prices so low, now is a great time to experience Canada. And with this unique RV offer, travellers from across the country will be able to enjoy the comfort of their own “home away from home” on wheels”.
CanaDream RV guest and sales locations can be found in cities offering an incredible variety of natural experiences and include Calgary and Edmonton (Alberta), Vancouver (British Columbia), Whitehorse (Yukon), Toronto (Ontario), Montreal (Quebec) and Halifax (Nova Scotia). CanaDream is part of the Apollo Tourism & Leisure Group from Australia and is present in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.
