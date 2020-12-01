Rocky Mountaineer Travel Agent Incentive
Car Rental & Rail Rocky Mountaineer December 01, 2020
Canadian travel agents who make three new Rocky Mountaineer bookings for Canadian residents to travel in 2021 will receive a complimentary vacation package for their own travel. The complimentary Classic Rail package is a four- to five-day package, which includes two- to three-days onboard the train and overnight accommodations, valued at up to $4,479.
For a limited time, travel agents can take advantage of a new Canadian Resident Offer to entice their clients to book travel for 2021. With this promotion, Canadian residents can save up to $1,400 per couple on qualifying 2021 vacation packages of five days or more. Alternatively, Canadians looking for shorter trips can save $1,000 per couple on Classic Rail packages. The Canadian Resident Offer is available until February 26, 2021.
“Over the past 30 years, Rocky Mountaineer’s travel agent partners have supported us to showcase Western Canada and the Rockies to Canadians from across the country,” said Steve Sammut, president and chief executive officer of Rocky Mountaineer. “As Canadians are dreaming of their next travel experience, we hope they will choose to explore this incredible country and join us for a memorable train journey through some of the most spectacular scenery Canada has to offer.”
Qualifying travel agents can select from three rail routes for their complimentary package: First Passage to the West Classic between Vancouver and Banff via Kamloops; Journey Through the Clouds Classic between Vancouver and Jasper via Kamloops; and Rainforest to Gold Rush Classic between Vancouver and Jasper via Whistler and Quesnel. The package is available for travel in 2021 or 2022 in either SilverLeaf or GoldLeaf Service and agents can add one additional travel companion at 50 per cent off the regular package price. Agents will qualify for their complimentary vacation package once their third booking for 2021 is 45 days from travel.
The agent incentive is subject to the terms and conditions outlined on the Agent Portal. The Canadian Resident Offer is subject to terms and conditions outlined on the website. Both offers are available for travel agents making FIT and custom group bookings for 2021.
Canadian travel agents looking for more information, can visit www.rockymountaineer.com, the Agent Portal, or contact the team of Vacation Consultants at 1.877.460.3200 or sales@rockymountaineer.com.
For more information on Rocky Mountaineer, Canada
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS