Rocky Mountaineer Extends Suspension Until August 30
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued government travel and health restrictions, Rocky Mountaineer will extend the suspension of its 2020 travel season to include all departure dates up to and including August 30, 2020. This suspension is in addition to the previously announced suspended departures from April 13 to July 31.
“We are incredibly disappointed to announce this extension of our travel suspension,” said Steve Sammut, president and chief executive officer, Rocky Mountaineer. “As the global response to the pandemic evolves, we continue to evaluate the impact on our operations. At this time, with numerous travel restrictions remaining in place globally, airlines having limited flight availability, many of our operational partners having suspended their services, among other challenges, it has become impossible for us to start our operations before the end of August.”
Guests on a suspended departure will receive a future travel credit of 110% value of monies paid, which is valid through to the end of the 2022 season. Rocky Mountaineer is also holding its 2021 and 2022 rail prices at the 2020 level, so guests will not experience an inflationary price increase for the rail portion of their itinerary. For guests rebooking a similar package in 2021, within 14 days on either side of the original departure date anniversary, Rocky Mountaineer will guarantee they will not pay more for the new package, including third-party hotels, tours and attractions, due to the later travel date.
“We hope by offering the future travel credit, consistent rail pricing, flexibility with rebooking, and package rebooking guarantee we can make it as easy as possible for our guests to plan their future travel,” said Mr. Sammut. “Rocky Mountaineer is committed to providing these guests with a world-class experience when the global circumstances permit and it is possible to do so.”
Guests on a suspended departure can contact their travel professional or Rocky Mountaineer before November 30, 2021 to select their new travel date.
