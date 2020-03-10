Railbookers and Amtrak Announce Cancellation Policy Changes
Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations have announced a new cancellation and rescheduling policy to help travel advisors and their clients deal with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
Any NEW reservations booked through April 30, 2020 will have the option to change their travel dates or cancel their rail vacation up until 5 days prior to departure without incurring any change or cancellation fees.
Any EXISTING reservations can be rescheduled up to 5 days prior to departure date without incurring any change or cancellation fees.
In either case, customers will be issued a voucher for future travel valid for 24 months, which can be used toward a new reservation with any of our brands, destinations, and itineraries for any travel date and length of trip without any penalty*.
“With Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations, we give our travel advisors and customers maximum flexibility so they can choose where, when, and how long they want to travel. For example, if a travel advisor’s client no longer wants to travel to Italy, they can select a Grand Canyon journey with our Amtrak Vacations brand. We are not restricting customers to specific dates of travel or destinations. If the train goes there, so do we,” explains Frank Marini, President of Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations.
