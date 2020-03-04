March Mania Begins with Railbookers
Car Rental & Rail March 04, 2020
Railbookers just announced one of the most anticipated sales of the year, March Mania, and has fantastic deals to suit all budgets. Starting March 4 through 13, travellers can save up to $500 on exciting rail vacations worldwide.
From incredible destinations, sought-after train experiences, and sightseeing tours, the collection of itineraries in Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations’ portfolios are well-loved for a reason. What’s more, the authentic experiences the brand provides begins the moment travellers board the train and continues when they arrive in their destination.
During March Mania, travellers can save:
- $300 per couple when booking any 3-6 night vacation
- $400 per couple when booking any 7-9 night vacation
- $500 per couple when booking a vacation for 10 or more nights
These offers are the perfect opportunity to experience some of the greatest train journeys in the world and savor as many new destinations as possible.
Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations have the expertise and insider access to provide both travel agents and consumers with a seamless booking experience. For example, they can take advantage of booking vacations 24 months in advance, short hold times, instant quotes, and the ability to customize any itinerary.
To learn more about the March Mania Sale for Railbookers, visit: www.railbookers.com/marchmania-canada/
To learn more about the March Mania Sale for Amtrak Vacations, visit: www.amtrakvacations.com/march-mania-canada/
