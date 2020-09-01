WestJet's Increasing Surcharges on Domestic Flights
Airlines & Airports September 01, 2020
WestJet has announced an increase to domestic traveller surcharges to account for increases from Canada's air traffice control operator, NAV CANADA. The charges are for air traffic control services and will be between $4 and $7 depending on flight duration.
NAV CANADA is Canada's air traffic control operator, responsible for Canada's civil air navigation system and as of September 1, is increasing their rates for the airline almost 30 per cent.
WestJet is investigating an appeal of the rate increase and will remove the additional surcharge if the appeal is successful.
"We are deeply concerned the NAV CANADA rate increase will lead to a further reduction in the number of travellers," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "We are sympathetic to their situation, like ours, where a lack of sector-specific federal support has hindered their ability to recover. Burdening travellers who have been severely impacted by this pandemic with incremental costs will only serve to undermine Canada's economic recovery."
"Countries around the world have taken action to limit or defer costs to the aviation industry, yet our situation remains exacerbated by double-digit increases that are beyond our control. Some airports have indicated they are increasing their Airport Improvement Fees (AIF) by as much as 52 per cent which doesn't help this challenging situation."
Air travel is critical to the Canadian economy, supporting 633,000 direct and indirect jobs and contributing $64 billion to the Canadian GDP.
