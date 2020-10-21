WestJet Updates Schedule Including Mexico and Jamaica
Airlines & Airports October 21, 2020
WestJet has released its updated November schedule featuring more than 215 daily flights to destinations in the United States, Jamaica, Mexico,, Europe, and,Canada.
The schedule, starting November 5, 2020, features additional non-stop access to sun destinations from Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto to Palm Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Cancun, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Los Angeles, Puerto Vallarta, and more.
“We continue to update our schedule based on our guests’ needs and are pleased to be providing non-stop service to destinations where many Canadians travel to get some sun on their face,” said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “With our offer of free COVID travel insurance, flexible booking and change/cancellation policies and our Safety Above All hygiene program, our guests can book with confidence and set their minds at ease.”
While the airline continues to operate a reduced schedule due to COVID-19, starting November 5, 2020 WestJet will offer flights to 44 destinations including 33 in Canada, five in the U.S., one in Europe, two in Jamaica and three in Mexico. Details on the schedule can be found on WestJet.com, but highlights include Toronto-London Gatwick, Calgary-Los Angeles, Vancouver-Puerto Vallarta and Toronto-Montego Bay.
