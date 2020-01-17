WestJet to Start Halifax - Manchester
WestJet has announced a non-stop service between Halifax, N.S., and Manchester U.K. beginning June 5, 2020 through October 24th, 2020.
The route will run four times weekly departing Halifax at 10:45pm, arriving 8:10am in Manchester. It will depart Manchester 9:45am and arrive 11:52am.
"WestJet's addition of another European connection strengthens the Atlantic Gateway and will help grow our economy. It will lead to more trade and investment opportunities, as well as help attract more students, immigrants, and visitors to Nova Scotia and the entire Atlantic region," said Premier Stephen McNeil."WestJet is continuing to invest in our Atlantic gateway, connecting Nova Scotia to the world and the world to Nova Scotia in new ways," said Charles Duncan, WestJet Chief Strategy Officer. "The U.K. is Nova Scotia's largest in-bound tourism market and our newest investment connects the province to new sources of tourists."
Manchester Airport is considered the global gateway to northern England and offers easy access to and from its historic city centre. With its evolved industrial heritage, the city is perfect for exploring thanks to its culture, love of football, restaurants and pubs. In addition, WestJet guests will have 16 more destinations to choose from out of Manchester on Virgin Connect, one of the largest regional carriers in Europe.
WestJet's seasonal service between Halifax Stanfield (YHZ) and Manchester Airport (MAN) will operate four-times weekly on the airline's Boeing 737-700. Flights are timed for convenient connectivity across WestJet's network into and out of Halifax.
WestJet has served Halifax since 2003 and has seen 300 per cent growth in flights to and from Halifax Stanfield and now serves 16 cities with an average of 60 daily inbound and outbound flights per day from Halifax.
Additional Quotes:WestJet is also proud to partner with Discover Halifax and Halifax International Airport Authority on its Stopover Halifax program. The program opens the door for arriving and connecting passengers at Halifax Stanfield to experience more of the city by booking it as a stopover from seven hours to seven days at no additional airfare.
"I applaud WestJet for opening new routes through Halifax to the United Kingdom," said Kody Blois, Member of Parliament, Kings-Hants. "This new seasonal service will help draw additional tourists to the province and further drive economic growth in the region. Stanfield International Airport itself is a major employer in our local community that will directly benefit from this significant investment by the airline.
"This exciting new direct flight to Manchester will further open the Halifax skies to tourists, business and more than a few soccer fans," said Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality. "Whatever their ultimate travel destination, we welcome visitors arriving from Manchester to take full advantage of their time in Halifax and Nova Scotia."
"We're thrilled to add Manchester to a growing list of European cities connected by non-stop service at Halifax Stanfield," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "WestJet continues to be a great partner who supports the development of our East Coast Hub, providing more choice to our passengers. We look forward to welcoming the first visitors on this new service later this year with our unique Maritime hospitality."
"It's great to start 2020 with the news that WestJet will be commencing direct services to Manchester Airport from Halifax," said Julian Carr, Manchester Airport, Aviation Director. "We are delighted to have another North American route in our portfolio, giving our 29.5 million annual passengers more choice and connectivity to get across the Atlantic and beyond. Not only will this route provide the North of England direct access to a great city like Halifax, but the service will also open a host of other Canadian cities which we don't currently serve. It's another clear indication of the role we play in connecting the northern powerhouse to key international hubs."
"We are thrilled with the addition of the new route from Halifax to Manchester which will make it even easier for travellers to explore the North of England and beyond," said Paul Gauger, Senior Vice President The Americas, VisitBritain, the national tourism agency for Britain. "We hope that the new flights, along with our message of welcome and great value, inspires even more visitors from Canada to book a trip to Britain right now."
