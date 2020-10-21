WestJet to Refund Guests for Flights Cancelled Due to COVID-19
The WestJet Group of Companies today announced it will begin providing refunds to original form of payment for those guests with flights cancelled by WestJet and Swoop, from any time period, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, November 2, 2020, WestJet will systematically contact eligible guests, beginning with those with flights cancelled at the onset of the pandemic. The refund process is expected to take six to nine months to work through eligible requests.
The WestJet website says the refunds are not being offered for guests who purchased basic, non-refundable fares, and that they're not being offered to customers who cancelled tickets themselves (versus the airiline doing the cancellation).
“We are an airline that has built its reputation on putting people first,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. “We have heard loud and clear from the travelling public that in this COVID world they are looking for reassurance on two fronts: the safest possible travel environment; and refunds.
"We have been delivering on a safe environment through our Safety Above All program since the onset of the pandemic and as of Monday, November 2, we will proactively provide refunds to original form of payment to itineraries cancelled by WestJet and Swoop.”
“It has been incredibly disheartening for anyone working here at one of Canada’s most beloved brands not to be able to demonstrate that we have our guests at the heart of every decision,” continued Sims. “Through the efforts of thousands of WestJetters, we are confident that we can now begin providing refunds proactively. We are the first national airline in Canada to do so.”
Effective Monday, November 2, 2020 guests eligible for a refund to original form of payment will be proactively contacted by WestJet, beginning with those flights cancelled by the airline at the start of the pandemic. WestJet expects there will be an administrative backlog and asks for guests to wait to be contacted as we work through requests as quickly as possible.
A WestJet spokeswoman said they have "been providing refundable business and premium economy fare refunds, including refunds in those jurisdictions where we were already required by law (UK, EU, US). But, as of today, we are now including all our fares with the exception of basic for those flights we have cancelled due to COVID-19."
A message from Ed Sims to guests is available on westjet.com.
Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick told TravelPulse Canada that AC "has been refunding its refundable fares since the outset of COVID-19, and we have already paid out approximately $1.2 billion in refunds. We have also been doing this in real time, not with a six-to-nine month delay.
"For customers with non-refundable tickets, we have the most generous and flexible voucher option iin Canada," he said.
Added WestJet Information:
- Further information can be found on westjet.com/refund
- Eligible guests will be contacted by WestJet beginning Monday, November 2, 2020
- Eligible guests will be contacted in chronological order of cancellation, beginning with those flights cancelled in March 2020 at the outset of the pandemic.
- WestJet asks guests to wait until they are contacted by WestJet in order to not overload the Contact Centre.
- WestJet Vacations guests will continue to follow the process already established.
