WestJet Says "Canada is Closed to Competition" After Air Canada, Transat Deal
Airlines & Airports February 12, 2021
WestJet has expressed concerns over the newly approved purchase of Transat by Air Canada, saying it's concerned about competition for consumers and a lack of significant remedies.
The statement reads:
The government of Canada on Thursday evening approved the purchase of Transat by Air Canada, without significant remedies.
"This decision shows blatant disregard for all Canadians who believe in healthy competition," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "When Canadians look to explore the world and reunite with family and friends once again, they will face fewer choices and higher fares."
The government's own Competition Bureau stated in regards to the proposed purchase, "Eliminating the rivalry between these airlines would result in increased prices, less choice, decreases in service and a significant reduction in travel by Canadians on a variety of routes where their existing networks overlap."
"It is hard to imagine a deal as anti-competitive in any industry where the number one player buys number three without meaningful remedies," continued Mr. Sims. "This is a serious setback to Canada's economy. The Competition Bureau themselves described such cosmetic remedies as inadequate. Canadians should be profoundly disappointed."
Earlier this year, WestJet asked regulators to reject the deal, saying "Ottawa should either refuse the deal to go through as is, or at least make major modifications, including giving up some airport slots and not letting Transat customers access Air Canada's Aeroplan loyalty program."
Meanwhile Sunwing CEO Stephen Hunter said in January, that "combining Canada’s largest and fourth largest airlines would give Canada more global clout and help it compete with foreign airlines that have been increasing their share of traffic in the Canadian market as domestic carriers slash routes during the COVID-19 pandemic."
