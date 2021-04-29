Last updated: 10:53 AM ET, Thu April 29 2021

WestJet Names Andrew Gibbons VP Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs

Airlines & Airports Jim Byers April 29, 2021

Andrew Gibbons, WestJet
Andrew Gibbons is the new Vice-President Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs for WestJet

WestJet has announced that Andrew (Andy) Gibbons, has been promoted to Vice-President Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs

Reporting to Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Andy leads the WestJet Group’s external relations with a broad range of government, industry and stakeholder partners.

“Andy is an invaluable part of WestJet,” said Avery. “His wealth of knowledge, relationships and leadership have been pivotal, and even more so during this time of evolving government and public policy landscape. Congratulations to Andy on this well-deserved promotion.”

Since starting with WestJet in 2012, Andy has worked to build WestJet’s reputation as a transparent and trusted partner, working with Canada’s federal and provincial government’s on legislative, regulatory and policy developments impacting WestJet and the Canadian aviation industry.

Andy’s team includes regulatory affairs, responsible for the company’s regulatory compliance, international aero political issues and facilitation and accessibility and regulatory guest relations. In addition to government and regulatory responsibilities, Andy also oversees the company’s external affairs function which includes stakeholder engagement and relationship-building.

Prior to joining WestJet, Andy served as Vice-President of Public Affairs for H+K Strategies, a global communications and government relations agency. At H+K, Andy led advocacy efforts for a diverse group of clients in the transportation, finance and health sectors.

Andy is one of Canada’s leading public affairs practitioners and has been named in Canada’s top 100 lobbyists by the Hill Times every year for the last ten years.

