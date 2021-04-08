Last updated: 04:47 PM ET, Thu April 08 2021

WestJet Listing New Flights for This Year

Airlines & Airports Jim Byers April 08, 2021

The Fairmont Empress Hotel, Victoria BC
The Fairmont Empress Hotel in Victoria, B.C.

WestJet has a new domestic schedule with new flights for this year.

The schedule can be accessed at this website.

WestJet two weeks ago announced that it would return to flying to several destinations in Atlantic Canada, including Moncton. St. John's, Charlottetown and Fredericton.

According to the latest information on the site, WestJet also will offer these flights:

Toronto – Fort McMurray 2x weekly (Wed, Sun) June 6, 2021

Kelowna – Saskatoon 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021

Kelowna – Regina 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021

Saskatoon – Victoria 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021

Winnipeg – Victoria 3x weekly (Thu, Sat, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021

Edmonton – Kamloops 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021

Edmonton – Penticton 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021

Edmonton – Nanaimo 2x weekly (Fri, Sun) Starting June 25, 2021

Prince George – Abbotsford 2x weekly (Fri, Sun) Starting June 25, 2021

Ottawa – Victoria 1x weekly (Sat) Starting June 26, 2021

Toronto – Comox 1x weekly (Sat) Starting June 26, 2021

The WS website also has information on cancelled/suspended flights. It says the following routes are temporarily suspended:from now until May 4:

Vancouver – Nanaimo 2x daily

Vancouver – Comox 1x daily

Vancouver – Fort St. John 1x daily

Vancouver – Cranbrook 1x daily

Vancouver – Regina 3x weekly

Vancouver – Saskatoon 3x weekly

Vancouver – Winnipeg 2x daily

Kelowna – Victoria 2x daily

Calgary – Prince George 1x daily

Calgary – London, ON 1x daily (to June 24)

Edmonton – Comox 1x daily

Edmonton – Victoria 13x weekly

Edmonton – Grand Prairie 12x weekly

Edmonton – Fort McMurray 25x weekly

Edmonton – Yellowknife 1x daily

Edmonton – Saskatoon 23x weekly

Edmonton – Regina 20x weekly

Edmonton – Winnipeg 13x weekly

Edmonton – Halifax 5x weekly

Lloydminster – Calgary 2x weekly (to June 24)

Medicine Hat – Calgary 1x weekly (to June 24)

Winnipeg – Regina 1x daily

Winnipeg – Ottawa 6x weekly

Toronto – Kelowna 7x weekly

Toronto – Saskatoon 1x daily

Toronto – Regina 1x daily

London, ON – Toronto 4x weekly (to June 24)

Halifax – Montreal 1x daily

St. John’s – Halifax 3x weekly (to May 5)

