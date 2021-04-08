WestJet Listing New Flights for This Year
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers April 08, 2021
WestJet has a new domestic schedule with new flights for this year.
The schedule can be accessed at this website.
WestJet two weeks ago announced that it would return to flying to several destinations in Atlantic Canada, including Moncton. St. John's, Charlottetown and Fredericton.
According to the latest information on the site, WestJet also will offer these flights:
Toronto – Fort McMurray 2x weekly (Wed, Sun) June 6, 2021
Kelowna – Saskatoon 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021
Kelowna – Regina 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021
Saskatoon – Victoria 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021
Winnipeg – Victoria 3x weekly (Thu, Sat, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021
Edmonton – Kamloops 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021
Edmonton – Penticton 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) Starting June 24, 2021
Edmonton – Nanaimo 2x weekly (Fri, Sun) Starting June 25, 2021
Prince George – Abbotsford 2x weekly (Fri, Sun) Starting June 25, 2021
Ottawa – Victoria 1x weekly (Sat) Starting June 26, 2021
Toronto – Comox 1x weekly (Sat) Starting June 26, 2021
The WS website also has information on cancelled/suspended flights. It says the following routes are temporarily suspended:from now until May 4:
Vancouver – Nanaimo 2x daily
Vancouver – Comox 1x daily
Vancouver – Fort St. John 1x daily
Vancouver – Cranbrook 1x daily
Vancouver – Regina 3x weekly
Vancouver – Saskatoon 3x weekly
Vancouver – Winnipeg 2x daily
Kelowna – Victoria 2x daily
Calgary – Prince George 1x daily
Calgary – London, ON 1x daily (to June 24)
Edmonton – Comox 1x daily
Edmonton – Victoria 13x weekly
Edmonton – Grand Prairie 12x weekly
Edmonton – Fort McMurray 25x weekly
Edmonton – Yellowknife 1x daily
Edmonton – Saskatoon 23x weekly
Edmonton – Regina 20x weekly
Edmonton – Winnipeg 13x weekly
Edmonton – Halifax 5x weekly
Lloydminster – Calgary 2x weekly (to June 24)
Medicine Hat – Calgary 1x weekly (to June 24)
Winnipeg – Regina 1x daily
Winnipeg – Ottawa 6x weekly
Toronto – Kelowna 7x weekly
Toronto – Saskatoon 1x daily
Toronto – Regina 1x daily
London, ON – Toronto 4x weekly (to June 24)
Halifax – Montreal 1x daily
St. John’s – Halifax 3x weekly (to May 5)
