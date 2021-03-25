WestJet Hopeful Hotel Quarantines Will End May 1
Airlines & Airports March 25, 2021
WestJet is optimistic the mandatory hotel quarantine plan will end by May 1, after asking the Federal government to end the controversial program.
In conference call with the media to talk about their restored flights to Quebec and Atlantic Canada, Andrew Gibbons, WestJet’s director of government relations, said WestJet would like to expand its international offerings this summer. But he said the removal of the quarantine hotel policy would be an important consideration in that decision.
"The current hotel policy is a deterrent to travel and it’s deliberately designed to dampen demand. We have requested that that policy transition as of May 1 to a more traditional regime around testing and reduced quarantine. So that is our request and expectation, quite frankly, of the government, that we successfully transition from that hotel policy on May 1 to allow greater international travel."
Gibbons also said they are looking for policies that can achieve the public health goals of the government but also allow the safe restart of travel and tourism.
“The hotel policy that is in place is not designed to facilitate a safe restart, it is designed to dampen or eliminate travel, that's why we use the term transition."
When asked for details on what new measures that transition would entail, John Weatherill, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer for WestJet, said that the idea of vaccine passports are “absolutely” under discussion with the federal government.
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS