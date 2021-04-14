Last updated: 07:03 AM ET, Wed April 14 2021

WestJet Extends Suspension South to June 4

Airlines & Airports April 14, 2021

WestJet Boeing 737 MAX

WestJet has extended its temporary suspension of international sun flights to destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean until June 4, 2021.

"We are extending our suspension with the clear expectation that as more Canadians are vaccinated, government policy will transition," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "We continue to advocate for the replacement of mandatory hotel quarantines with a testing regime that is equitable and consistent with global standards at all points of entry into our country. Alongside an accelerated and successful vaccine rollout, this policy transition will support the safe restart of travel and help stimulate the Canadian economy, where one in ten jobs are tourism related."

Guests with affected itineraries will be proactively notified of the cancellations. Since November 1, 2020, WestJet has been providing refunds for all travellers, regardless of fare class booked where WestJet initiated the cancellation.

"We remain focused on a long-term solution that will serve the best interests of Canadians," continued Sims. "A safe travel-restart framework is the most effective way to support those interests and restore jobs."

