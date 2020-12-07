WestJet Expands Pre-Flight Hawaii Testing to Ontario and B.C.
Jim Byers December 07, 2020
Just in time for winter, WestJet is making it easier for folks in Ontario and British Columbia to fly to Hawaii.
WestJet today announced it has collaborated with LifeLabs in Ontario to offer State of Hawaii-approved pre-departure testing. A negative COVID test within 72-hours of departure will exempt the guest from the state's required 14-day quarantine.
Through its FlyClear program, LifeLabs will provide WestJet guests with a convenient online method to book a COVID-19 test online at a participating Shoppers Drug Mart across Ontario ahead of travelling to Hawaii.
The airline also announced it's working with LifeLabs in British Columbia to offer State of Hawaii-approved pre-departure testing.
"WestJet is pleased to facilitate pre-departure travel testing in British Columbia for the start of our Hawaii flying," said Billy Nolen, WestJet Vice-President Safety, Security and Quality. "COVID-19 testing is key to ensuring safe and confident travel. We are pleased to be working with LifeLabs to offer testing approved by the State of Hawaii for our guests travelling from BC."
"WestJet is pleased to facilitate additional pre-departure travel testing across Ontario in time for the start of our Hawaii flying from Calgary and Vancouver," Nolen said. "We are pleased to be working with LifeLabs and select Shoppers Drug Mart locations to offer testing approved by the State of Hawaii for our Ontario-based guests."
Those wishing to book a pre-departure test from Ontario can do so through LifeLabs for $199 plus tax, payable by the guest, by visiting LifeLabs.com/FlyClear. All information on WestJet's testing offers and processes can be found at westjet.com/covidtesting.
Those who wish to book a pre-departure test from British Columbia can do so by locating a LifeLab partner clinic listed on westjet.com/covidtesting page. The cost of the test is $250 plus tax, payable by the guest. WestJet and LifeLabs will have more information on additional BC testing locations shortly.
Guests travelling to Hawaii are responsible for ensuring they receive a test within 72-hours of their flight departing to Hawaii in order to avoid quarantine and will be required to display their negative test result prior to boarding. If test results are not available before boarding the final leg of the trip, the traveller must quarantine for 14 days or the length of the stay, whichever is shorter.
All visitors intending to visit Hawaii must register prior to travel: Hawaii entrance requirements are found at https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/
Last month, WestJet announced its December schedule including twice-weekly, non-stop service between Vancouver and Honolulu and Vancouver and Maui. The airline will also be flying non-stop Dreamliner service between Calgary and Honolulu and Calgary and Maui in partnership with DynaLife.
