WestJet Details Hygiene Protocols with "Safety Above All"
Airlines & Airports Marsha Mowers June 09, 2020
WestJet has announced its travel hygiene program under their "Safety above all" umbrella, detailing what WestJet guests can expect when travelling to ensure their health and safety.
In a video message, WestJet's VP of Safety, Security and Quality Billy Nolen explains hygiene and health efforts are above all at the airline.
G Adventures Unveils New "Travel With Confidence"...Tour Operator
Tahiti and French Polynesia To Fully Re-Open July 15Destination & Tourism
WTTC Gives Global Safety Stamp to Destinations Around the WorldDestination & Tourism
"Safety is at the forefront of every decision and initiative at WestJet and our efforts on health and hygiene are no exception. As the world continues to adapt to this new environment, we will continue to adjust our health measures to ensure the safest travel experience possible as more Canadians begin to fly once again."
It is a misconception that COVID-19 is spread on aircraft. With WestJet's layered approach to health, the aircraft is as safe an environment as possible. In addition to the measures detailed here, all WestJet aircraft (737, 767, 787 and Q400) are equipped with an industry-leading air circulation system containing a HEPA filter, similar to what is used in hospital environments, achieving a viral removal efficiency of greater than 99.99909 per cent. World Health Organization also recently stated the spread of COVID-19 by someone who is not showing symptoms appears to be rare.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, WestJet has introduced a number of safety and hygiene best-practice initiatives based on information from domestic and global experts such as the Public Health Agency of Canada, the World Health Organization and International Air Transport Association (IATA). These measures include introducing both seat distancing and aircraft fogging, which is a cleaning procedure that provides a complete disinfection of the aircraft interior using a hydrogen peroxide-based solution cleaner. WestJet has also implemented temperature taking before boarding across its 38 Canadian destinations.
The video series and WestJet's fulsome hygiene measures can be found here.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Marsha Mowers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS