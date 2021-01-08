WestJet Denies Boarding to 10 Passengers Under New COVID Rule
Airlines & Airports January 08, 2021
Reuters is reporting WestJet has had to deny boarding to 10 passengers under the new COVID testing requirements for travellers that took effect January 7th.
The new restrictions now mandate all travellers need proof of a negative test to fly, versus the original announcment those who could not get a test would be allowed to board but have to quarantine in a government-run faciility in Canada.
The new rules are causing havoc for travellers, especially those who were already out of country at the time the announcement was made New Years Eve.
WestJet said on Thursday it could not board the passengers because they did not have eligible tests to meet the requirement.
Air Canada said it is helping some passengers obtain the tests.
“As expected, we are experiencing some challenges with customers who have not met the new government testing requirements,” spokeswoman Pascale Déry said.
WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell said by email the carrier has rebooked the passengers denied boarding on the Thursday morning flight from Cancun to Calgary, but said the “situation further highlights the challenges travelers and our operations are facing” from the new requirements.
