WestJet Christmas Miracle: the Season to Give
Airlines & Airports December 14, 2020
WestJet has released their annual holiday video and while things may be a bit different due to COVID, the spirit of giving is still the same.
"Even though we may be apart, by giving together we can inspire new traditions and uplift spirits during these challenging times," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Throughout the pandemic, Canadians have been stepping up for each other and this holiday season we encourage everyone to celebrate the spirit of Christmas by giving from the heart and supporting local organizations with acts of care."
To find out how to donate click here.
During this year's Christmas Miracle, WestJet aircraft and delivery vehicles took to the skies and the roads as WestJetters set out close to home to safely deliver items and care packages for charitable partners, community organizations and healthcare facilities. WestJetters donning Blue Santa hats and following local safety protocols, delivered blankets, personal protective equipment and food to shelters, hot meals to frontline workers and gifts to seniors and children to spread the holiday spirit. A full breakdown of items donated throughout 2020 is available here.
The Christmas Miracle partners that shared in WestJet's holiday spirit and featured in this year's video include: Inn from the Cold, Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta, Calgary Health Foundation, Alberta Children's Hospital, Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter, The Grande Spirit Foundation, The Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation.
