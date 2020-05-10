Last updated: 03:54 PM ET, Sun May 10 2020

WestJet Cancels TransBorder And International Flights Thru June 25

Airlines & Airports May 10, 2020

WestJet Boeing 787 Dreamliner
WestJet Boeing 787 Dreamliner

WestJet has updated its schedule from June 5 through to July 4, 2020 to address significantly reduced guest demand for air travel while continuing to keep critical economic lifelines open for essential travel and cargo.

The airline put out a statement on Sunday to say it "is also extending its temporary transborder and international route suspensions through June 25, 2020."

You May Also Like

Vacations cancelled due to COVID-19. Sunwing Extends Suspension: WestJet Talks About Future Airlines & Airports

WestJet Boeing 787 Dreamliner WestJet Puts 3,000 More Workers on Inactive List Airlines & Airports

WestJet Boeing 787 Dreamliner WestJet Pilot Layoffs Loom as COVID-19 Crisis Continues Airlines & Airports

WestJet Boeing 787 Dreamliner WestJet Bringing Back Some 6,400 Workers Airlines & Airports

B787-9-Wingflex - Air Canada Air Canada Re-Hiring 16,500 Workers; Transat Hopes It... Airlines & Airports

"Guests with travel booked after June 5 through July 4, will be proactively notified of their options. Full schedule details are available on westjet.com."

Sunwing last week said it was suspending all southbound flights up to June 25, 2020.

Air Transat recently announced it was temporarily suspending flights until June 30, 2020.

Air Canada Vacations, on the other hand, announced last week that it would be flying to a number of destinations in the Caribbean and Europe in June of this year.

For more Airlines & Airports News

Side View of Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World

Road to Recovery: Disney Plans, Plus Restored Flights to the...

Air Canada Vacations Returning in June

Transat Cancels Flights Through June as COVID-19 Crisis Continues

Trudeau Hints at Coming Aid for Canadian Airline Industry

Recovery Could Take Three Years Says Air Canada's Rovinescu

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS