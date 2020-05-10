WestJet Cancels TransBorder And International Flights Thru June 25
Airlines & Airports May 10, 2020
WestJet has updated its schedule from June 5 through to July 4, 2020 to address significantly reduced guest demand for air travel while continuing to keep critical economic lifelines open for essential travel and cargo.
The airline put out a statement on Sunday to say it "is also extending its temporary transborder and international route suspensions through June 25, 2020."
"Guests with travel booked after June 5 through July 4, will be proactively notified of their options. Full schedule details are available on westjet.com."
Sunwing last week said it was suspending all southbound flights up to June 25, 2020.
Air Transat recently announced it was temporarily suspending flights until June 30, 2020.
Air Canada Vacations, on the other hand, announced last week that it would be flying to a number of destinations in the Caribbean and Europe in June of this year.
