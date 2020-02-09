WestJet Boosts Western Canada Coverage
Airlines & Airports February 09, 2020
WestJet is further boosting its footprint in Western Canada.
The airline has announced that it will add new non-stop daily service between Dawson Creek, B.C., and Calgary on WestJet Link beginning April 26, 2020.
The year-round service will give guests from Dawson Creek the opportunity to travel conveniently for business and pleasure throughout the WestJet network, where the airline operates more than 1,000 flights per week to more than 72 destinations across the globe from Calgary.
"Providing the opportunity for convenient travel into and out of Calgary will help strengthen Dawson Creek's already vibrant oil and gas, agriculture and tourism industries, many of which have links to Calgary and beyond," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "The value of connecting people, markets and communities is immeasurable and we look forward to bringing Canada's favourite airline to the city this April."
With the addition of Calgary-Dawson Creek service, WestJet Link will now operate five routes between Calgary and Cranbrook, Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat and one between Cranbrook and Vancouver. WestJet Link operations between Calgary and Prince George, B.C., will shift to year-round service on WestJet Encore's 78-seat Q400 aircraft effective April 26.
WestJet Link is operated through a capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal Airlines using its fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft. Each aircraft includes six seats available in WestJet Premium, offering guests advanced boarding, no-charge for two checked bags and seating at the front of the aircraft.
Dawson Creek is WestJet's 72nd destination out of Calgary, the airline's home and hub. By June 2020, the airline will operate more than 1000 flights per week in peak season out of Calgary International Airport. More Calgarians choose WestJet for their air travel than any other airline.
For more information on Canada
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS