WestJet Announces Summer Schedule, Including US and Mexico
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers June 15, 2020
WestJet today released its updated July schedule, developed to allow Canadians the pleasure of summer travel while economically supporting communities across the country in safely reopening travel and domestic tourism. In addition, the airline has added flights to Cancun and to select U.S. markets, including Las Vegas, New York/La Guardia, Los Angeles and Orlando.
To ensure guests can book with confidence, the airline maintains its stringent Safety Above All hygiene program and continues to provide flexibility in booking, change and cancellation policies.
"Today's schedule reflects our commitment to orderly and safe travel while providing steps to allow Canadians to get out, explore, and take part in critical economic activities like staying in hotels, eating out, visiting tourist attractions or simply just travelling to see friends and family," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Governments and Canadians from coast-to-coast are working together to lessen the impact of this pandemic and we are grateful that these efforts have put us in a position to add more options for travel this July."
From July 5 through August 4, 2020, WestJet will offer operations to 45 destinations including 39 in Canada, five in the U.S. and one in Mexico an increase of approximately 102 per cent more flights from June, but down 76 per cent from July 2019.
Continued von zur Muehlen, "As we emerge from the pandemic, health vigilance must be balanced with the gradual reopening of our economy. WestJet has done our part and spent millions of dollars to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and our people. We're ready to get Canadians flying."
On March 22, WestJet suspended its international and transborder operations. The airline's schedule now contains flights to key transborder and international destinations including Los Angeles (LAX), Atlanta (ATL) and Las Vegas (LAS).
"Jurisdictions around the world are opening, allowing citizens to begin flying once again which is kickstarting their economies for recovery. We've heard from the communities we serve and look forward to having Canadians safely participate and stimulate domestic tourism this summer," stated von zur Muehlen.
