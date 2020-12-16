WestJet Adds Sun Destinations and Dreamliner Flights to January Schedule
WestJet today released its updated January schedule, which features Dreamliner service to Mexico and more flights to sun destinations in the Caribbean, the United States (including Hawaii), Mexico and Central America.
"WestJet continues to welcome the introduction of new COVID-19 testing programs and pilots to ensure that our guests can confidently and safely travel abroad," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "With new destinations and the introduction of our Dreamliner service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, guests can book with additional peace of mind knowing our flexible change and cancel policies remain in place for the new year."
The updated January schedule adds flights to Liberia (Costa Rica) and Ixtapa/Zihuantanejo, Mexico from Calgary and features the resumption of service between Kona, Hawaii and Vancouver and as well between Aruba and Toronto.
Dreamliner service between Calgary and Cancun, Mexico begins on January 8, 2021, while service to Puerto Vallarta will commence on January 23, 2021.
In January, the airline will offer flights to 57 destinations including 33 in Canada, 10 in the U.S. including Hawaii, six in Mexico, six in the Caribbean, one in Europe and one in Central America
COVID-19 testing remains key to ensuring safe and confident travel
WestJet continues to support pre-and post-travel testing initiatives in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia to increase confidence in the travelling public. All information on WestJet's testing offers and processes can be found at westjet.com/covidtesting.
Canadians travelling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country if not eligible for Alberta's COVID-19 testing trial program.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, WestJet has implemented more than 20 additional health and safety measures during the travel journey to meet the needs of guests and WestJetters through its Safety Above All program.
