WestJet Adds Extra Flights to Canada From Caribbean and Mexico
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers February 02, 2021
WestJet has added extra flights from destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, following the airline’s announcement to suspend flights to the regions at the request of the Canadian government.
A new landing page is available and will be updated as flights are added: https://www.westjet.com/en-ca/travel-info/advisories.
WestJet will continue to operate scheduled flights northbound from destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean up to and including February 14, 2021 to return guests to Canada, after which time the airline will cease all operations to both areas through to April 30, 2021.
Any remaining seats on WestJet's extra flights are now available for booking on westjet.com. Travellers are encouraged to make reservations online before contacting the contact centre for assistance.
Up until February 14, 2021, the airline may add additional northbound flights for Canadians. Travellers are encouraged to complete the following form available online here if they are looking to return to Canada and would like to be advised of any additional flights WestJet may add.
Extra flights available for booking on westjet.com:
Date Flight # Departure Airport Arrival Airport
February 6 2209 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR) Calgary (YYC)
February 7 2025 San Jose del Cabo, Mexico (SJD) Calgary (YYC)
February 7 2209 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR) Calgary (YYC)
February 7 2581 Cancun, Mexico (CUN) Toronto (YYZ)
February 7 2661 Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) Toronto (YYZ)
February 7 2769 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) Toronto (YYZ)
February 8 2025 San Jose del Cabo, Mexico (SJD) Calgary (YYC)
February 8 2507 Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP) Toronto (YYZ)
February 8 2643 Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR) Toronto (YYZ)
February 8 2209 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR) Calgary (YYC)
February 8 2661 Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) Toronto (YYZ)
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS