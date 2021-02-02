Last updated: 07:15 PM ET, Tue February 02 2021

WestJet Adds Extra Flights to Canada From Caribbean and Mexico

Airlines & Airports Jim Byers February 02, 2021

WestJet Boeing 737 MAX
WestJet Boeing 737 MAX

WestJet has added extra flights from destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, following the airline’s announcement to suspend flights to the regions at the request of the Canadian government.

A new landing page is available and will be updated as flights are added: https://www.westjet.com/en-ca/travel-info/advisories.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Drastic Measures: New Travel Rules for Canada Could... Airlines & Airports

WestJet 737 MAX lands in Vancouver Jan. 21, 2021 WestJet Returns Boeing 737 MAX to Service Airlines & Airports

WestJet Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aviation Groups: Trudeau Government Must Help Canadian... Airlines & Airports

WestJet Federal Government Extends PCR Test Rules for Jamaica... Features & Advice

WestJet Boeing 787 Dreamliner Citing Canadian Travel Restrictions, WestJet Slashes... Airlines & Airports

WestJet will continue to operate scheduled flights northbound from destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean up to and including February 14, 2021 to return guests to Canada, after which time the airline will cease all operations to both areas through to April 30, 2021.

Any remaining seats on WestJet's extra flights are now available for booking on westjet.com. Travellers are encouraged to make reservations online before contacting the contact centre for assistance.

Up until February 14, 2021, the airline may add additional northbound flights for Canadians. Travellers are encouraged to complete the following form available online here if they are looking to return to Canada and would like to be advised of any additional flights WestJet may add.

Extra flights available for booking on westjet.com:

Date Flight # Departure Airport Arrival Airport

February 6 2209 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR) Calgary (YYC)

February 7 2025 San Jose del Cabo, Mexico (SJD) Calgary (YYC)

February 7 2209 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR) Calgary (YYC)

February 7 2581 Cancun, Mexico (CUN) Toronto (YYZ)

February 7 2661 Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) Toronto (YYZ)

February 7 2769 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) Toronto (YYZ)

February 8 2025 San Jose del Cabo, Mexico (SJD) Calgary (YYC)

February 8 2507 Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP) Toronto (YYZ)

February 8 2643 Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR) Toronto (YYZ)

February 8 2209 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR) Calgary (YYC)

February 8 2661 Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) Toronto (YYZ)

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Sunwing

Sunwing Extends Future Travel Credits until September 30, 2026

From Bad to Worse: Aviation and Destinations React to Trudeau Travel News

Drastic Measures: New Travel Rules for Canada Could Begin February 4

Transat Cancels Flights from Toronto Through April 30: Montreal Flights Continue

Air Transt Named to Forbes' List of Canada's Best Employers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS