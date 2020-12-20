WestJet Adding Toronto-Bonaire Service In February
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers December 20, 2020
WestJet has announced it will be adding the island of Bonaire to its Caribbean destinations with its new non-stop once-weekly seasonal service from Toronto starting February 6, 2021.
"Canadians have been asking for the addition of this diving and windsurfing paradise known for its pristine waters and rich marine life to our network," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Bonaire is filled with safe activities for those seeking to getaway this winter and we look forward to connecting guests to the island's unique and unforgettable hospitality."
Travellers can book with peace of mind knowing WestJet has implemented more than 20 additional health and safety measures through the airline's Safety Above All program and is offering guests no-charge COVID-19 travel insurance. WestJet continues to invest in additional safety measures and will evolve its programs to meet the needs of guests and WestJetters.
"On behalf of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire, we are extremely proud of the flight agreement entered with WestJet. Considering the pandemic we are going through, this is certainly a great asset to tourism of Bonaire. The TCB team is working hard with WestJet to prepare the marketing activities so that we can welcome our Canadian visitors with open arms in February," said Adely Susana-Jansen, BHM Director.
As part of the Dutch Caribbean, Bonaire is located in the Leeward Antilles in the Caribbean Sea and is accessible through The Flamingo International Airport. The airline's new service will be operated on WestJet's Boeing 737 aircraft featuring its Premium and Economy cabins.
Negative COVID-19 test eliminates quarantine time
A negative COVID test within 72-hours of departure is required to exempt Canadians from Bonaire's mandatory 14-day quarantine. Travellers must have a medical certificate with a negative PCR test result upon arrival to the island. More information on Bonaire's requirements are available online here.
Travellers wishing to book a pre-departure test from Ontario can do so through LifeLabs for $199 plus tax, payable by the guest, by visiting LifeLabs.com/FlyClear. All information on WestJet's testing offers and processes including pre-departure testing options for guests travelling from Alberta and British Columbia can be found at westjet.com/covidtesting.
Canadians travelling abroad remain subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to Canada.
For more information on Bonaire, Caribbean
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS