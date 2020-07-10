VIDEO: "Dear Travellers" Shows What To Expect When Flying
Airlines & Airports July 10, 2020
Wondering what flying will be like once things are all up and running again?
Bahamas Updates Traveller RequirementsDestination & Tourism
NYC Unveils Recovery Plan and Revitalization CampaignDestination & Tourism
Air Canada Partnering With Portable COVID-19 Testing FirmAirlines & Airports
Take a minute and watch a new video from three global airline alliances (Star Alliance, oneWorld and SkyTeam) called "Dear Travellers" that takes a look at what customers can expect on their journeys over the coming months as travel restrictions are slowly eased and the world starts to reopen.
Each of the three global alliances has recently announced initiatives that focus on a multi-layered approach to safe operations, meeting or exceeding the stringent measures recommended by health experts, regulators and leading industry bodies.
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS