VIDEO: "Dear Travellers" Shows What To Expect When Flying

Airlines & Airports July 10, 2020

Dear Traveller
oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance Come Together to Let Travellers Know They Can Fly With Confidence

Wondering what flying will be like once things are all up and running again?

Airlines & Airports

Take a minute and watch a new video from three global airline alliances (Star Alliance, oneWorld and SkyTeam) called "Dear Travellers" that takes a look at what customers can expect on their journeys over the coming months as travel restrictions are slowly eased and the world starts to reopen.

Each of the three global alliances has recently announced initiatives that focus on a multi-layered approach to safe operations, meeting or exceeding the stringent measures recommended by health experts, regulators and leading industry bodies.

