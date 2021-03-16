Unions Demand Trudeau Government Help for Canadian Airlines
Jim Byers March 16, 2021
One year has passed since government-levied travel bans, but despite growing aviation sector job losses, there has been no action to bolster Canada's struggling aviation industry.
"Governments around the world acted swiftly to support their aviation sector. The Government of Canada disturbingly stands alone when it comes to turning its back on aviation workers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Canada can't have a safe economic recovery without a healthy aviation sector."
Unifor is part of an industry-wide coalition that has been sounding the alarm about the aviation sector's dire state for nearly a year. The union published a detailed policy paper filled with science-based, practical and far-reaching proposals to get the industry back on its feet and aviation workers safely back to work.
At Tuesday's news conference, streamed on Facebook, Dias was joined by several Unifor local union presidents representing aviation workers to renew the call for a national recovery plan. The leaders say the plan must ensure services are preserved and remote locations do not lose service or the vital connections to medicine, business, family, and friends.
"We've worked with employers and experts to present sensible options for the government," said Dias. "One year of inaction is a shameful anniversary. What is the federal government waiting for?"
Dias said he's grown two beards and shaved them off while waiting for Ottawa to help Canada's airline sector.
"Enough is enough. We can't procrastinate anymore."
Ottawa has insisted that it won't provide a sector-specific package to airlines unless they refund custo=omers who had their flights delayed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. Dias said Air Canada officials have stated publicly that they have no problem with that.
“Nobody’s talking about a bailout,” Dias said. “We’re talking about an investment. And we’re talking about repayable loans.”
Barret Armann, president of Sunwing pilots local 7378, told the media that Canada's aviation industry has pretty much been shut down for a year.
“More than 240,000 aviation workers have been impacted. For an entire year, airlines, unions and employess have lobbied, marched in the streets and made the devastation of our industry known to all levels of government by sharing our stories. This government has heard our voices, but hasn’t bothered to act."
Unifor also recommends a national recovery plan include adapting border restrictions to safely reopen borders in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization's Universal Standard to implement rapid testing and dynamic quarantine.
Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.
