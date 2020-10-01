Unions and NACC: Trudeau Must Provide Immediate Help for Canadian Aviation
Airlines & Airports October 01, 2020
Today, Canadian union leaders representing more than 310,000 Canadian workers are calling on the Trudeau government to take urgent, concrete steps to prevent permanent, long-lasting damage to the aviation sector by providing direct support.
Jerry Dias, National President of Unifor, Robert Giguere, Chief Executive Officer of the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) and Tim Perry, Canadian President of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) are asking the Canadian and provincial governments to take immediate steps to provide direct, financial support to the sector and approve rapid testing.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis in Canada's aviation industry. It has led airlines to adopt drastic survival measures to deal with a drop in demand and international and inter-provincial restrictions – and recovery may be years away. Many businesses supporting the sector have faced closure, union officials said.
Airlines and airports have laid off or furloughed highly skilled and extensively trained workers; at two airlines alone (Air Canada and WestJet), some 30,000 skilled employees have lost their jobs. It is a devastating blow for a sector that previously employed roughly 240,000 workers and contributed nearly $37 billion in Canada's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Though the government hinted at support in its recent Throne Speech, Canada stands alone among leading developed countries – including Germany, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom and the U.S. – in announcing no concrete direct measures for the travel and tourism sector.
"Canada needs to step up and support its industry like most other countries," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "There really is no more time to waste.
"We need urgent funds for the aviation sector or there won't be Canadian airlines, and that will cost us all much more," Dias stated.
The aviation sector is critical not just for its workers but for the Canadian economy and all Canadians – during the pandemic and beyond. The sector is an essential engine of national and international trade, ensuring that Canadian goods, services and expertise continue to get to market, and in turn ensuring Canadians have access to the goods, services and expertise required.
Aviation workers contribute essential services that support the entire Canadian economy, including business, tourism, and cargo.
The National Airlines Council of Canada, representing Canada's largest carriers (Air Canada, Air Transat, Jazz Aviation LP and WestJet) welcomed the union statement.
"The pandemic has had a devastating impact on our industry, our employees and the communities we serve. Tens of thousands of employees have been impacted, flight capacity in the market has been reduced by approximately 85% and billions of dollars in aircraft are parked. Countries around the world have brought forth sectoral support for their aviation sectors, precisely because of the critical role aviation must play in the economic recovery. We support today's call by Canada's major aviation unions, for the federal government to move forward quickly with support measures to protect Canadian jobs and investment" said Mike McNaney, President and CEO of the NACC.
Government data released this week by Statistics Canada underscores the truly unprecedented challenge facing the aviation community. Passenger numbers in Canada are down between 90% and 97% since the onset of the pandemic. To put that into perspective, during the months following September 11, 2001 and the SARS outbreak in 2003, passenger numbers dropped by a maximum of 26% and then began to slowly recover.
The union leaders noted that, seven months into the management of the pandemic, Canada's government has failed to deliver the required level of industry support, leaving workers, employers and travellers with continued uncertainty.
Union leaders are calling on the government to provide immediate financial aid to protect this strategic and critical infrastructure for all Canadians. Specifically, they called for $7 billion of direct financial support which would include:
A combination of loan guarantees, as well as direct financial aid tied to the resumption and/or maintenance of air services, commensurate to the impact on the industry and consistent with the support extended by other countries.
Funding dedicated to developing an evolving quarantine and testing plan that aligns with science and ensures safety.
Funding for the resumption and/or maintenance of air services (sometimes referred to as "air bridges") would address current shortcomings, both domestically and internationally, by preserving routes that will continue to connect communities, countries and commerce to the benefit of all Canadians.
In addition, while the extended CEWS program – an employer-directed program – has provided some measure of job protection for employees, we have seen thousands of layoffs in this sector and a disproportionately large number of furloughed aviation workers, notwithstanding the CEWS.
The harsh reality is that airlines are extremely capital-intensive operations with a high cash-burn rate and the requirement to preserve liquidity to maintain equipment, routes and staff. This reality is not considered under the CEWS.
In addition to the call for immediate and direct financial relief, unions are also calling on the government to support the science-based approval and deployment of rapid tests for COVID-19 to facilitate the eventual safe return to travel. This will be key to ensuring employee and public safety going forward.
Aviation and the travel, hospitality and tourism industries are the connective tissue that keep our country together. Regaining air and travel connectivity is essential to the re-launch of our economy, and without immediate support, the job losses and route cancellations stemming from the pandemic risk becoming permanent.
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS