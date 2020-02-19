Turkish Airlines Boosts Canadian Presence With New Vancouver Flight
Western Canadians have a great new way to get to one of the world's most amazing cities.
Vancouver is officially the third Canadian destination for global airliner, Turkish Airlines. Starting June 9, 2020, the airline is offering three flights a week into and out of Vancouver International Airport.
Already operating nine weekly flights to Canada; six to Toronto and three to Montreal, the flag carrier airline will increase that number to 12 with its new Vancouver flights.
Turkish Airlines’ Toronto operations began in 2009, and expanded to Montreal in 2014. Roundtrip flights to Vancouver will be serviced with the B787-900 Dreamliner aircraft with 30 Business and 270 Economy seat capacity.
This announcement marks the 15th destination for Turkish Airlines in the North America market.
“Consistently increasing our scope and activity area as the airline that operates the world’s largest international flight network is paramount to maintaining our dominant position in the market,” said Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. Ilker Avci. "We are currently operating nine weekly flights to Canada, with Toronto and Montreal as our current destinations. With the Vancouver flights starting in June, this number will increase to 12. Rendering almost every corner of the world within reach with a privileged comfort concept, our most visible motivation as Turkish Airlines is to facilitate infinite discoveries.
"Just like with our over 300 destinations, we are happy to offer this opportunity to Vancouver, one of the most important cities in Canada, with our unique service mentality.”
