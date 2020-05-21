Trudeau Weighs in on Airline Refunds for Canadians
Jim Byers May 21, 2020
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the needs of consumers who had their flights cancelled have to be weighed against the health of the country’s aviation industry.
The issue of vouchers for future airline travel versus refunds for consumers affected by airline cancellations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a hot one for months. Trudeau on Thursday tread a careful line and was careful not to promise too much to either side.
Speaking in French outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau said he understands Canadians are concerned about the money they’ve already spent on airline tickets; tickets “they’re obviously not going to be able to use. We also realize that the airline sector is vulnerable, and that it’s facing major challenges. We also know Canadians have economic concerns, so we will be working with the sector and (with) airlines and Canadians who are worried to try to find some solutions.”
Speaking in English, the Prime Minister said the government understands “that many Canadians are out of pocket for tickets that they are obviously not going to be using, so we need to have some very careful discussions with airlines, with the air travel sector, and indeed with Canadians who are concerned to try to figure out a way forward, where we can assure that Canadians are treated fairly and our airline industry remains there for when our economy picks up again.”
Trudeau was asked in French if the government could demand that airlines refund Canadians.
“Well, we are looking at what other jurisdictions, other countries are doing. We are currently talking to the airlines as well, and we’ve heard Canadians’ concerns. We know they want to be refunded their money. But they also want us to have an airline industry in the future, because we’ll need it. So that balance will be very important.”
“It’s an important thing for Canadians to continue to have airlines in this country,” the PM said in English. “We need to make sure we’re getting that balance right and that we’re making it through this in the right way.”
