Last updated: 01:35 PM ET, Tue May 19 2020

Trudeau Keeps US/Canada Border Crossings Closed

Airlines & Airports Jim Byers May 19, 2020

US Customs and Border Protection
US Customs and Border Protection.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the US-Canadian border is staying closed another month.

Speaking at his usual morning talk in Ottawa, Trudeau said he and US officials have agreed to keep the border closed to all but essential travel for another 30 days.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Sunrise on the Norwegian Bliss

NCL Extends Peace of Mind Plan, Extends Agent Bonus Commission

Cruise
the American Harmony

US Cruise Companies Hope to Start Operations as Early as June

Cruise
Pigeon Island National Park, St. Lucia

Saint Lucia Re-Opening For Visits Starting June 4

Destination & Tourism
TravelPulse Canada Logo

We Want to Hear From You - How Are We Doing?

Travel Agent

Canadian and US officials agreed in mid-March to close the border for 30 days. That decision was extended another 30 days in April, reaching to May 21. Adding another 30 days to that would mean the soonest the border would open to normal traffic would be June 20.

Provincial premiers and other Canadians have been calling on Trudeau to extend the border closure due to the large number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and the fear of having the virus spread north of the border.

Trudeau said the U.S. was fully in favour of the extension.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe," the Prime Minister said. “The decisions that were taking are very much made week-to-week in this crisis. The situation is changing rapidly and we're adjusting constantly to what are the right measures for Canadians to get that balance right between keeping people safe, and restoring a semblance of normality and economic activity that we all rely on."

The move will make it tougher still on airlines such as WestJet and Air Canada, which have dozens of flights between the U.S. and Canada during normal times.

For more information on United States, Canada

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Wonders of Newfoundland featuring Lighthouses, Iceburg Alley, & Gros Morne

Sunwing Domestic Canada Program Back For 2020

Twenty Thousand Air Canada Workers Facing June 7 Layoffs

Air Canada CleanCare+ Programs Debuts Today

Emirates Adds Nine International Flights, Including Toronto

Sunwing Applauds Trudeau Government's Aid For Large Employers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS