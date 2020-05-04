Trudeau Hints at Coming Aid for Canadian Airline Industry
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers May 04, 2020
Help looks to be on the way for Canada’s devastated airline industry, but the Prime Minister isn’t providing a timetable.
Speaking in his usual briefing to the media in Ottawa on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked why Canada hasn’t aimed any aid specifically at the airlines when other countries have done so.
“We had a very strong airline industry before the pandemic and we need to continue to have a strong airline sector once this is all done, so of course we’re looking very carefully at how to support industries like that that are so important to Canada and Canadians,” he said.
“But one of the key things that we were able to do right off the bat which helped massively in the airline sector and elsewhere, was move forward on the CERB (Canada Emergency Response Benefit) and the wage subsidy , ensuring that Canadians can continue to keep their jobs even as they stay home, that they continue to have that link to their employers. That is going to allow our economy to come back stronger, and for the damage done by this pandemic to be minimized,” he said.
“We will have more to say about sectoral supports in the future, but for now the support we’ve given to workers across the country is making a very real difference.”
In his French comments, Trudeau said he would have more to say in the coming days, including specific help for industries “that have been very hard hit by this pandemic, such as the airline industry.”
Air Canada on Monday reported an operating loss of $433 million for the first quarter of this year, compared to operating income of $127 million in the first quarter of 2019. AC President and CEO Calin Rovinescu on Monday said it likely will take at least three years for the airline to get to 2019 levels of revenue and capacity. He also says the industry and Air Canada will be considerably smaller for some time.
“We are now living through the darkest period ever in the history of commercial aviation,” he said.
The National Airlines Council of Canada recently called for immediate help for Canada’s aviation industry.
“While the National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) welcomes indications from the Government of Canada that some form of support is forthcoming, time is of the essence as the economic situation facing Canada's airlines is deteriorating rapidly,” officials said. “The greater the economic damage to the industry, the less competitive and poised for recovery it will be as other countries provide significant direct financial aid to their own carriers.
“The preservation of a viable, domestic Canadian airline sector is critical to the strength of the Canadian economy. NACC member airlines are the central component of the overall air transport and tourism sector, which collectively supports more than 630,000 jobs and is responsible for generating 3.2% of Canada's GDP.”
