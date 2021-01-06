Trudeau Government Says UK Flight Ban Coming to an End
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers January 06, 2021
Canada is ending its ban on flights coming in from the United Kingdom.
Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau confirmed the news today (Wednesday) during a press conference to address new COVID-19 testing rules that come into place at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow (Thursday).
The new COVID-19 variant that caused the ban in the first place continues to spread, but Garneau said the new rules for Canada, which require all air passengers ages five and over to present a negative PRC test result with 72 hours of their scheduled departure for Canada, make it possible for Canada to end the UK ban.
“The ban on U.K. flights, which was going until midnight tonight, will lapse. It will no longer be applicable,” the minister said.
“We have made that decision based on the fact that we have now put in place, since that original ban, a pre-departure testing protocol… so that will replace the ban that existed for the U.K. and it applies, of course, to all countries in the world from which flights may come to Canada.”
The new testing rules have caused immense apprehension with passengers and within the airline and travel industries, as would-be flyers scramble to arrange tests or change flights to avoid the new rules.
Canadian government officials have said they hope the new regulations will help catch COVID-19 cases that could have otherwise entered the country.
For more information on England
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS