TravelPulse Canada on Scene: AC Demos Safety and Maple Leaf Lounge
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Jim Byers July 16, 2020
“It is safe to travel. It is safe to fly. It is safe to use the Maple Leaf Lounge.”
Those were the words of Air Canada’s Mats Winter on Thursday as he welcomed a group of industry officials and media, including TravelPulse Canada, to a demonstration of how Air Canada’s lounges will work when they start to re-open this month. The airline also flew guests from Toronto to Montreal and back for a first-hand glimpse of AC’s commitment to health and safety rules on the ground and in the air.
Winter, Director Product Design Airport and In-Flight, said the domestic lounge at Toronto Pearson should open July 24. Customers will notice a few changes, including a choice of fresh, pre-packaged meals (versus serving yourself) and assisted beverage service (again, versus self-serve). Guests also can order from their seats in the lounge using a QR code, and seating has been moved around to create proper social distancing.
Click here for a link to the TravelPulse Canada Facebook page and a video of Mats Winter at the Toronto Pearson domestic Maple Leaf Lounge.
Air Canada officials were on hand in the lounge to demonstrate how they use electro-static sprayers to kill germs and bacteria, explaining that the fine mist from the sprayers can get into nooks and crannies that couldn’t be reached with a hand wipe. They also had an engineer on hand to explain the workings of the airlines HEPA (High Efficiency Particle Absorbing or Arresting) filters, which are said to remove 99.97% of particles in the air and constantly refresh the air on Air Canada flights.
Ferio Pugliese, SVP Air Canada Express and Government Relations, told the Toronto crowd that Air Canada put on Thursday’s demonstration to help build confidence in the travelling public and with industry officials, including Stephanie Bishop, Managing Director, Globus Family of Brands.
Pugliese said AC is working closely with health authorities and all levels of government.
Officials also talked about how Air Canada is partnering with Cleveland Clinic Canada and is working at developing rapid COVID-19 testing.
“We have a very clean, sterile environment on our planes,” Pugliese said.
Following the briefing, guests were ushered onto a brand-new, stylish A-220 for the quick flight to Montreal. Everyone was subjected to a temperature screening before entering security, and there were social distancing signs and hand sanitizers all around the airport, as well as in the Maple Leaf Lounge.
Once on board every seat had a package with a mask, gloves, hand sanitizer, wipes and a bottle of water; all features of Air Canada’s Clean Care + program. Crew also wore gloves and reminded PAX about proper hand-washing rules and other safety measures.
Speaking at the Montreal Airport Marriott Hotel after the plane landed, Air Canada Executivie VP and Chief Commercial Officer Lucie Guillemette, said the airline industry in Canada and the Canadian tourism industry have gone through very tough times. “But we are resilient.”
Guillemette noted that Air Canada in 2019 flew some five million visitors to Canada, who spent billions of dollars pumping up the Canadian economy.
Noting that AC is part of a tourism/travel industry roundtable that’s looking for relief, she said the government of Canada needs to look at bringing more visitors into the country in a “thoughtful and managed way.”
Click here for our TravelPulse Canada Facebook Page and a video of part of Guillemette's speech.
“This industry is worth fighting for,” she said.
Guillemette also noted that Air Canada might have been the first airline to require passengers to wear a mask on board.
“Safety is our prime consideration,” she said. “It’s in our DNA.”
One of the things the tourism roundtable group is seeking is relaxed intra-provincial travel rules to more people can explore the country, said Yves Lalumiere, President and CEO of Tourisme Montreal.
Lalumiere said Tourisme Montreal is working with tourism officials in Toronto and Montreal on a campaign that would encourage residents to visit the other two cities.
“We telling people ‘It’s okay to cheat on your city,’” he said with a smile. “It’s a threesome.”
In addition to beefing up their health and safety protocols, Air Canada is improving its food and beverage service for passengers.
They’ve added Chef Jerome Ferrer (his crew makes an excellent kale salad and tasty eggplant parmesan AC guests got to try on Thursday) in premium economy and economy class on all international flights departing Canada. Chef Antonio Park is featured in Air Canada Signature Class on flights to Asia and South America. AC already had renowned Chef David Hawksworth on Signature Class flights to Europe and Israel (truly spectacular food), and highly-respected sommelier Veronique Rivest in Air Canada Signature Class and North American Business Class.
