Travel Restrictions Now Apply to Land and Air as of February 22: Trudeau
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers February 12, 2021
Canada’s tough new travel rules will come into effect ten days from now for both air and land travellers.
Speaking to reporters today outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that all air and land border travellers arriving in Canada will have to pay for a hotel quarantine beginning Monday, Feb. 22.
This means the mandatory testing rules already in effect by air, now also apply to land border crossings. Essential travellers such as truckers and healthcare workers continue to be exempt.
Failure to follow rules could result in fines and possibly jail times.
The new measures are in response to the arrival of new variants for which $53M has been allocated to fighting the variants that are more communicable. The Prime Minister also assured every Canadian who wants to be vaccinated by September, will be able to with a combination of 84 million doses from both Pfizer and Moderna by that date.
Trudeau also announced CRB will be extended until March, 2022 as well as new programs to help women and children.
Trudeau has said the quarantine period could be as short as a day but perhaps up to three days. All passengers arriving by air starting on that date will have to take a COVID-19 test after they land and then go to an official government quarantine hotel while they await the results. If they’ve tested negative for the virus they’ll be allowed to go home, but will be under surveillance. If they’ve tested positive they’ll be sent to another official government quarantine facility.
The Prime Minister has said those hotel stays could cost up to $2,000.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, Procurement Minister Anita Anand, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Health Minister Patty Hajdu are expected to have more details at 12:15 ET.
