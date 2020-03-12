Transat Waives Change Fees for Existing Bookings
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers March 12, 2020
Transat announces that it is offering its passengers the flexibility to amend existing bookings without charge. This policy applies to all flights and packages booked before March 4, 2020, for travel by April 30, 2020.
As such, all customers who have booked a flight or package to any destination offered by Transat for travel by April 30, 2020 can change their travel dates, hotel or destination—or all three—once at no charge towards travel completed by December 31, 2020. Customers who wish to cancel their reservation can use the credit towards subsequent travel completed by December 31, 2020.
Changes to individual bookings can be made up to 3 days prior to departure. Should there be a pricing disparity between the initial booking and the new booking, customers will have to pay the supplement, and no refund will be given should the price be lower than the initial price. To change existing individual bookings for travel by April 30, 2020, made on our website or via our customer contact centre, clients must fill out this form.
Changes to group bookings can be made up to 21 days before departure. Certain conditions apply. To change existing group bookings, clients are invited to contact our groups department.
Customers who booked through a travel agency must contact their travel agents.
