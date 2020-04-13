Transat Suspends Service Through May 31
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers April 13, 2020
Transat is suspending its flights through the end of May.
The airline last month announced that it would suspend flights through the end of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They announced on Monday that the suspension will now continue until May 31, 2020.
“This difficult decision comes as the travel restrictions in place in Canada and at the destinations we which we fly continue, with the aim of reducing the spread of the virus," airline officials said in a letter to agents.
The note said clients who had a trip planned for May will receive a credit for the value of the amount that was paid on file, which can be used within 24 months of the original return date.
Transat said agents don’t need to contact them to request the credit as “it will automatically be applied to the files affected by the suspension of flights.”
“The current situation, which is hitting the tourism industry hard and is unfortunately beyond our control, is forcing us to take these exceptional measures,” officials said.
“By providing a 24-month credit, we believe we’re offering an acceptable solution to travellers that will also allow us to return to business in the best possible conditions once this crisis is over.
“We remain confident that our experience and resilience will help us overcome this crisis and emerge stronger than ever. Until then, please stay safe and stay home.”
