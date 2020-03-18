Transat, Porter Announce Temporary COVID-19 Suspensions
Jim Byers March 18, 2020
Two more Canadian airlines have announced temporary suspensions.
Transat A.T. Inc. on Wednesday announced the gradual suspension of Air Transat flights until April 30. Porter Airlines said it will shut down at the end of the day on Friday, March 20 and won't start up again until June 1.
This decision follows the Government of Canada's announcement that the country is closing its borders to foreign nationals, as well as similar decisions by several other countries where Transat operates.
Sales for departures until April 30 are suspended immediately from and to most destinations in Europe and the United States. Repatriation flights will still be operated during the next two weeks, in order to bring Transat customers back to their home country. So as to allow as many repatriations as possible, sales will, however, remain temporarily open in both directions between Montreal and Paris and Lisbon and between Toronto and London and Lisbon. A date for a full halt to operations will be announced soon.
Sales are also halted immediately from and to the Caribbean and Mexico. Again, flights will continue for a few more days in order to repatriate Transat customers to Canada. Transat is advising its Canadian customers who were scheduled to depart in the coming days to heed the government's recommendations and postpone their departure.
For domestic flights, clients are encouraged to check that their flight is maintained on the website.
Transat customers who are currently at destinations are asked to check the company's website, where necessary information for the organization of their return will be made available. There will be no booking fee and passengers will not have to pay any price difference. It is of the utmost importance to Transat to bring everyone back.
All customers who were unable to travel because their flight is cancelled will receive a credit for future travel, to be used within 24 months of their original travel date.
"This is an unprecedented situation, beyond our control, which is forcing us to briefly suspend all of our flights to contribute to the effort to fight the pandemic, protect our customers and employees and safeguard the company," said Transat President and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache. "We are doing everything we can so that this has as little impact as possible on our employees and customers, whom we make sure to bring back home."
In addition to the cost-cutting measures already implemented in recent weeks, we will be moving ahead in the coming days with measures to reduce staffing. These measures will include temporary layoffs and reduction of work time or salary that will unfortunately affect a significant portion of our employees. The company's senior executives and members of the Board of Directors are also taking pay cuts.
Porter Airlines is temporarily suspending all flights at the close of operations on Friday, March 20, with plans to resume service on June 1. This decision is being made in support of ongoing public health efforts to contain COVID-19.
Michael Deluce, Porter’s president and CEO stated: “COVID-19 is having an unprecedented effect on people around the world and Porter is determined to do our part to support the efforts of the Canadian, U.S. and global authorities in their responses. Restricting activities by people in all communities is what’s required to keep our team members and passengers healthy, and ultimately to end this fast-spreading pandemic. A temporary suspension of all flights allows the public health crisis to diminish and then time to restart our operations.
“Remaining flights through March 20, will allow customers to complete existing trips and return home, or make last-minute reservations to reach a destination.”
The existing waiver of change and cancellation fees means there is no cost to customers for modifying an existing itinerary.
Porter is also prepared to help recovery efforts by operating flights to support the movement of government officials, public health requirements and economic recovery efforts. Porter FBO at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will remain open to support these needs, as well as Ontario’s provincial medevac service and other general aviation.
Reservations are currently being taken for Porter flights starting June 1. All flights booked in June will be fully changeable and refundable to give passengers maximum flexibility as travel resumes.
Passengers can cancel existing reservations online at www.flyporter.com. The volume of inquiries at our call centre has been consistently high this month. It is requested that only passengers with immediate travel needs through March 20, who cannot resolve their request online, use the call centre in order to alleviate wait times.
Michael Deluce added: “It is regrettable that this situation requires us to issue temporary layoffs across the business. We are doing everything possible to support our team during this period and intend to welcome back all of our team members as operations restart. Executive Chairman Robert Deluce and I will not receive any salary during this time, in alignment with the impact on our team members. All other management who remain during the temporary suspension will see salary reductions of up to 30 percent until flights resume.
“Porter’s team is exceptional. Our resilient culture has seen the company through difficult times in the past and it will allow us to do so again. We intend to come back stronger than ever and ready to meet the needs of customers.”
